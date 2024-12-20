Paloma Garcia-Lee to Star in Sam McConnell’s ‘Test’

Paloma Garcia-Lee has landed her next feature film role! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actress will star in Sam McConnell’s upcoming drama film ‘Test.’ The movie will begin production in Dover, Ohio, in the spring of 2025. Brock Yurich wrote the screenplay, which centers on an amateur bodybuilder in rural Ohio who must confront familial challenges, substance abuse, and his own emerging sexuality while trying to become a champion.

Garcia-Lee is known for playing Graziella in Steven Spielberg’s musical drama film ‘West Side Story,’ starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. The actress also portrayed Cassie in Michael Lukk Litwak’s sci-fi comedy movie ‘Molli and Max in the Future,’ which is set in the distant future and revolves around a man and woman whose orbits repeatedly collide over 12 years, four planets, three dimensions, and a space cult.

As far as Garcia-Lee’s television credits are concerned, she played Adrienne in FX’s biographical drama miniseries ‘Fosse/Verdon,’ which explores the troubled relationship between director/choreographer Bob Fosse and actress/dancer Gwen Verdon. She recently appeared as Lainey Belfort in the comedy series ‘Elsbeth,’ Frankie in the medical series ‘Doctor Odyssey,’ and Melna in Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Skeleton Crew.’

Sam McConnell’s latest directorial credit is the documentary film ‘Camp RicStar,’ which centers on the Eric “Ricstar” Winter Music Therapy Camp, founded in honor of Eric Winter, a man with cerebral palsy who dreamed of being a rock star. On the camp’s 20th anniversary, the film follows eight spirited campers who embrace their true selves as they sing, dance, connect, discover, and create new ways to express themselves.

McConnell also has many short films to his name, including ‘Brutal,’ a comedy that centers on a cable news star who locks horns with his own corporation after coming across a “newsworthy sex scandal,” ‘The Hunter,’ adapted from Tom Spanbauer’s novel ‘In the City of Shy Hunters,’ and ‘Twoyoungmen, UT.,’ which revolves around two guys whose search for a party results in self-discovery.

Ohio previously hosted the production of high-profile projects such as ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘Dark Waters,’ and ‘Carol.’

