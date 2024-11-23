Lifetime’s Christmas in the Spotlight: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Michelle Ouellet, ‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ centers on the dazzling romance between a famous pop star and a pro football player as it comes under pressure from the press, their fans, and their busy lives. Bowyn has been single for some time, and when Drew, a football star, meets her after a concert, her manager pushes for her to date him. Initially unaware of Drew’s fame, Bowyn agrees to give him a chance. When the athlete publicly admits that he has a crush on her, the two begin dating, and a romance kindles between them.

However, they are forced to question and reflect on their feelings when their relationship faces public scrutiny, and allegations are made about their bond being a publicity stunt. The Lifetime Christmas movie is inspired by the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and brings the electric atmosphere of Drew and Bowyn’s glamorous world to life across football stadiums, concerts, and private jets.

Where Was Christmas in the Spotlight Filmed?

‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ was filmed in and around Toronto, Ontario. Principal photography began in late July 2024 and was wrapped up in 2 weeks by early August. Lead actress Jessica Lord revealed that she had a blast behind the scenes embodying Bowyn. As a dancer and singer herself, she relished the role and said that she watched Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ seven times and practiced dance routines leading up to the shooting. The actress also praised the crew members for their costume selection. “It was literally like a three-hour fitting, and I couldn’t get enough,” said Lord in an interview. “Like every single thing I tried on, I was so excited about. I wanted to wear every single thing I tried on. It was amazing. The wardrobe department killed it.”

Toronto, Ontario

Known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Vancouver, Toronto became the ideal filming location for ‘Christmas in the Spotlight,’ offering the production a wide variety of backdrops to portray everything from concert venues to high-end private settings. Sequences were shot at a local stadium and event venues, with the film team utilizing Toronto’s production spaces to depict Bowyn’s concerts and their meeting spots. The movie’s tight shooting schedule, just two weeks, is a testament to Toronto’s experienced crew, infrastructure, and the extensive pre-production involved in Lifetime films. Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger did a table read over Zoom and had an hour-long phone call before meeting on set in Toronto.

Situated in the province of Ontario, the city’s thriving entertainment industry provided skilled professionals, from set designers to costumers, ensuring the film captured the glitzy yet heartwarming ambiance of the story. The city is a frequent shooting destination for Lifetime movies owing to its robust filming infrastructure, which has hosted the production of films like ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow,’ ‘The Face I Can’t Forget,’ ‘Taken in Plain Sight,’ ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery,’ and ‘Hunting Housewives.’

Christmas in the Spotlight Cast

‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ stars Jessica Lord as Bowyn and Laith Wallschleger as Drew. Lord is a multi-talented British-Canadian actress who began her career in dance and is known for her performance as Lena Grisky in Hulu’s ‘Find Me in Paris.’ She took on the recurring role of Lola in ‘The Next Step.’ You may have also seen her in ‘The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie’ as Ventura, ‘Murder at Hollow Creek’ as Jessica Rhodes, and ‘Binged to Death’ as Sienna.

Laith Wallschleger is a former professional football player who completed pre-season for the Arizona Cardinals as a defensive end. After his 2016 season, Wallschleger transitioned to acting, making guest appearances in films and shows like ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ CBS’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘Red Zone,’ and The CW’s ‘All American.’ His acting can also be seen in FX’s ‘American Sports Story’ as Rob Gronkowski, ‘Out of Bounds’ as Bruno, and ‘Grown-ish’ as Big Frank.

‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ serves as Jeannie Mai Jenkins’ feature film debut. Jenkins takes on the role of Mira in the Lifetime movie. She is best known as a fashion expert and host, anchoring shows like ‘How Do I Look?,’ ‘The Real,’ and ‘Raid the Cage.’ Supporting cast members of ‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ include David Pinard as Hudson, Brian Sills as Dr. Glenn, Stacey Bernstein as Mil Gonville, Madeleine Cox as Aileen, and Haley Kalil.

Read More: Lifetime’s Christmas at Plumhill Manor: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details