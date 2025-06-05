Christopher Eccleston and Tiffany Haddish to Star in Bella Thorne’s ‘Color Your Hurt’

Bella Thorne has locked the cast for her feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic has learnt that Christopher Eccleston and Tiffany Haddish will star in the coming-of-age thriller drama ‘Color Your Hurt.’ Joining them are Sasha Lane, Tyler Posey, and Jason Park. Filming will take place between June 16 and July 20 in Riga, Latvia, this year. Thorne wrote the screenplay.

The story is based on the short film ‘Unsettle,’ also directed by her. The short film addresses the real-life experiences of Jason Parks, who was drugged and kidnapped from a gay nightclub. He somehow managed to escape and sought to bring his tormentors to justice. The true-story inspired feature narrative centers on a young gay man growing up in the Bible Belt of Oklahoma, whose traumatic experiences layer the colorful path of his journey in life. Whether and if yes, how the man sets himself free from his hurt forms the basic premise.

Christopher Eccleston’s latest feature film performances include Jabez Wolffe in the Gertrude Ederle biography ‘Young Woman and the Sea,’ Heinz in the war romance ‘Where Hands Touch,’ and Harvey in the comedy flick ‘Dead in a Week Or Your Money Back,’ co-starring Tom Wilkinson and Aneurin Barnard. As far as TV shows are concerned, we have seen him as Ted Connelly in HBO’s ‘True Detective,’ Fagin in BBC’s ‘Dodger,’ and Rob Harding in AMC+’s ‘Close to Me.’ We will next see him as Mr. Phillips in the Netflix psychological thriller series ‘Out of the Dust,’ also starring Asa Butterfield and Molly Windsor.

Renowned stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish’s latest acting outing was as Tabitha in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’ She also played Vivian in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.’ Her other recent feature films include ‘Back on the Strip,’ ‘Haunted Mansion,’ and ‘Easter Sunday.’ Her fans will also know her as Kitty from ‘The Freak Brothers,’ Detective Danner from ‘The Afterparty,’ and Tuca from ‘Tuca & Bertie.’

Sasha Lane’s notable performances include Jessica Hyde in Prime Video’s ‘Utopia,’ Hunter C-20 in Disney+’s ‘Loki,’ and Ariana in Apple TV+’s ‘The Crowded Room.’ Her latest feature film was ‘Twisters,’ in which she played Lily. We can also spot her in ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline,’ as Thero, ‘Hellboy,’ as Alice Monaghan, and ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,’ as the Seer.

Tyler Posey is primarily known for the role of Scott McCall in the supernatural drama series ‘Teen Wolf.’ His other popular roles in TV include Gabriel in ‘Now Apocalypse’ and Adam in ‘Jane the Virgin.’ In feature films, his latest credits include G. Bill in the Mildred Burke biopic ‘Queen of the Ring,’ Tico Reyes in the thriller ‘Brut Force,’ and Aidan in ‘Alone.’

Latvia has served as the setting for ‘Adults in the Room,’ ‘Warhunt,’ and ‘Chinese Zodiac.’

Read More: Rachel Morrison’s Love Of Your Life: Plot and Filming Details Revealed