‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ created by René Balcer (‘Law & Order: SVU‘) is a spin-off of the cop drama series ‘FBI.’ It revolves around the members of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force who deal with tracking and apprehending high-level criminals. The show is currently in its second season and draws strong ratings that reiterate the show’s meteoric rise to popularity in such a short amount of time.

The camaraderie between the team members is a highlight of the show, and they are almost like a family. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing this rough and tough family of FBI agents grace their television screens. Therefore, the absence of actor Nathaniel Arcand, who essays the role of Clinton Skye, has been greatly felt. Why hasn’t Arcand appeared in the recent episodes of the show? Has he left the series? Let’s find out!

Did Nathaniel Arcand Leave FBI: Most Wanted?

Nathaniel Arcand first appears on the parent series ‘FBI’ in season 1 episode 18, titled ‘Most Wanted,’ which introduces most of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. The episode serves as the backdoor pilot for the spin-off series and introduces Arcand’s character, Special Agent Clinton Skye. Clinton is the brother-in-law of the Fugitive Task Force’s leader, Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix. He is an expert marksman and has an overtly calm persona that allows him to deal with high-pressure situations with precision and poise. He sometimes acts as an emotional support system for Jess and gives him parenting advice from time to time. He also holds a law degree and shares memories of Jess’s deceased wife and his sister, Angelyne.

After featuring prominently in the show’s first season and proving his importance to the Task Force countless times, Clinton has been absent from action for most of the second season. Clinton appears in the first three episodes of the show’s sophomore outing. He is last seen helping Jess find the kidnapper in season 2 episode 3, titled ‘Deconflict.’ The following episode, ‘Anonymous,’ reveals that Clinton has been tasked with a special assignment by the FBI Director. Clinton’s disappearance has sparked fan speculation that the actor has quietly exited the series.

On a special assignment! — FBI: Most Wanted (@MostWantedCBS) January 27, 2021

Arcand, the show’s producers or network are yet to make any official statement that would confirm the actor’s departure. When fans took to Twitter to raise concerns over Clinton’s absence, the official Twitter handle of the series posted a tweet that reaffirms the character is on a special assignment, hinting that Arcand is very much still a part of ‘FBI: Most Wanted.’ It is currently unknown when the actor will return to the series.

Where is Nathaniel Arcand Now?

While no specific details have been given about Arcand’s limited appearance in season 2, scheduling conflicts arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic likely restricted Arcand from appearing in more episodes of the season. The Canadian actor rose to prominence with short but memorable stints on many popular shows, including ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Heartland,’ and ‘Bull.’ Recently, Arcand’s schedule has been packed with new projects that were likely in production at the same time as ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 2.

Arcand will soon appear in the films ‘The Silver Thimble Gang’ and ‘Kiri and the Girl,’ the short film, ‘Tipping Point,’ and the martial arts television series ‘Kung Fu.’ He is also a part of the cast for the pilot episode of ‘Soiled Doves,’ a western series. Arcand also keeps posting updates about his personal life on Instagram so fans can keep up with the actor there. For now, viewers can look forward to the remaining episodes of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 2 and wait for any news about Arcand’s return to the series.

