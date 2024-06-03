10 Must-See Documentaries Like Dancing for the Devil The 7M TikTok Cult

The Netflix documentary ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ chronicles a real-life conspiracy involving a cult that made attempts to exploit TikTok influencers for spreading its message to millions of their followers. The series concerns sisters Miranda Wilking (now Miranda Derrick) and Melanie Wilking. successful social media influencers who were going viral with dance clips. In early 2021, Miranda vanished from their feed, only for Melanie and their parents to post a video the following year claiming Miranda had been brainwashed by Robert Shinn, the self-described leader of a talent management company called 7M, which they alleged was actually a cult.

Director Derek Doneen investigates Shinn’s past, revealing how he founded Shekinah Church to control practices in 1994 after leaving his medical career. Through interviews with Lee Sisters — Melanie and Priscylla — who also attended Shekinah as teenagers and experienced massive control over their movements and interactions, the documentary sheds light on Shinn’s background, including a proposition to have the sisters as his mistresses. For viewers looking forward to watching more exposés on such horrific operations, here are 10 documentaries similar to ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.’

10. The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping (2024)

This distressing true crime unravels the sinister operations of Ivy Ridge and its sister schools under the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools. Directed by Katherine Kubler, a survivor of Ivy Ridge, it starts with her journey of seeking understanding and healing. The three-part series documents how these institutions, disguised as rehabilitation centers for troubled teens, misguided parents into spending vast sums of money, unintentionally subjecting their children to excessive living under suppression and control. Kubler revisits Ivy Ridge — now an abandoned site — with fellow survivors, shedding light on their collective trauma originating from fraudulent practices. Similar to 7M, the control, exploitation, and cult-like mentality fostered by WWASP — also a seemingly charitable organization — are exposed through the survivors’ revelations.

9. Raël: The Alien Prophet (2018)

Based on the life of Claude “Raël” Vorilhon, who founded Raëlism in the 1970s, this Simon Klose directorial explores Raël’s claim of encountering extraterrestrial beings who appointed him as their messenger. The series explores the Frenchman’s religious propaganda, a belief system centered on human cloning, sexual liberation, and the promise of eternal life through advanced alien technology. The docuseries covers Raël’s rise, his influence over his followers, and the controversies surrounding his teachings and practices.

The series, like ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,’ investigates the crowd’s obsession with self-proclaimed charismatic leaders who can easily mesmerize—and later manipulate—their followers, bringing nothing but fatal consequences to their existence. Like social media reach in Robert Shinn’s case, Raël’s acts, too, are revealed to have grown due to some people’s overbelief in various conspiracy theories.

8. Blessed Child (2019)

This Prime Video project traces director Cara Jones’ personal journey of leaving Reverend Sun Myung Moon’s Unification Church, commonly known as the Moonies. The film begins with Jones recounting her childhood within the church before delving into her experiences of brainwashing. Jones interviews other former members, including her own family, to understand the effects of their upbringing in the church. Forced mass weddings where members, including Jones, were married to strangers form the focus of most of the film.

‘Blessed Child’ draws parallels with ‘Dancing for the Devil,’ as both films explore themes of manipulation, control, and everlasting trauma. Jones’s presentation similarly sheds light on the cult-like practices of another church which was all about strict control over members’ lives and financial exploitation. Additionally, both documentaries feature personal stories of escape and recovery from the survivors’ point-of-view.

7. The Secret Swami (2004)

A special segment of BBC’s ‘This World,’ and later CBC’s ‘News World’ series, this 2004 TV special discusses the controversial life of Sathya Sai Baba, a spiritual Hindu guru with millions of followers. Director Tanya Datta’s report uncovers allegations of sexual abuse, financial fraud, and the indoctrination of devotees. The hour-long documentary follows the experiences of Swami’s former followers who bring his exploitative practices to the front of the world.

Revealing a disturbing pattern of control and deceit within his community, Datta highlights the disillusionment and trauma faced by those who once admired the guru through detailed investigations. Datta’s documentary shares significant parallels with ‘Dancing for the Devil,’ as both explore the powerful hold religious cult leaders have over their followers. They also delve into the personal stories of survivors and the emotional and psychological abuse they faced, as well as the courage to come forward to expose the truth despite backlash from masses who remain unaltered due to blind faith.

6. Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief

Based on Lawrence Wright’s non-fiction book, ‘Going Clear,’ this 2-hour film features interviews with former high-ranking Scientology officials and members to highlight the controversial practices of the Church of Scientology. From the foundation of the church by author L. Ron Hubbard to its leadership under David Miscavige, writer-director Alex Gibney’s exploration focuses on its aggressive recruitment tactics, the manipulation of its members, and the desperate measures it has been succumbing to silence critics and defectors over the years. The documentary parallels ‘Dancing for the Devil’ with its focus on exploiting celebrity worshiping and large fan followings to spread the movement to larger masses only to establish control. Furthermore, the difficulty of escaping such environments is discussed via personal stories of individuals who broke free from these organizations.

5. Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (2019)

Based on one of the most high-profile cases of sexual abuse by yoga gurus, this documentary investigates the rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the founder of the popular Bikram Yoga. Directed by Eva Orner, the film chronicles Choudhury’s journey from a celebrated yoga guru to a fugitive facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Through interviews with former students and legal experts, the documentary dives deeper into the exploitative and abusive practices Choudhury employed, masked under the global popularity of his hot yoga empire.

Orner’s film mirrors ‘Dancing for the Devil’ in its exploration of how predatory leaders take advantage of their followers, forcing them into forming sexual relationships that do not fall under any form of spirituality. Incidentally, the dark sides of these documentaries attempt to draw viewers’ attention to happen to belong to seemingly positive and health-concerned organizations. Moreover, they also comprise long-running court cases and investigations, underscoring the difficulty of bringing such powerful figures to justice.

4. Join Us (2007)

In another documentary about a religious cult, director Ondi Timoner’s ‘Join Us’ warns its viewers never to let their guard down and trust a stranger just because their philosophies happen to align. The documentary chronicles the lives of four families who escape Mountain Rock Church, a South Carolina cult led by Pastor Raimund Melz. The film marks their journey to freedom and healing as they undergo deprogramming at Wellspring, a rehabilitation center for former cult members.

Through personal interviews and on-location raw footage, the film highlights the depth of psychological control exerted by Melz, who bared his followers of any power of their own to maintain his authority. Timoner’s work shares notable parallels with ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,’ particularly in its focus on the isolation tactics as evidenced by the extensive disappearance of Miranda Wilking.

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (2022)

This Netflix docuseries examines the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and its infamous leader, Warren Jeffs. Director Rachel Dretzin’s series chronicles the Jeffs’ rise to power and the strict, oppressive lifestyle they enforced upon their followers. The documentary includes interviews with former FLDS members, revealing the disturbing practices within the community, including forced marriages and severe brainwashing. The four-part series resonates with ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ in its exploration of authoritarian leadership and manipulating followers under the guise of religious piety. Both documentaries expose the personal stories of those who escaped, shedding light on the challenges of seeking freedom.

2. Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals (2023)

‘Let Us Prey’ uncovers the dark secrets of Independent Fundamental Baptist (IFB) Churches, a powerful evangelical ministry that found itself amidst numerous controversies. The documentary closely follows investigative journalist Anna Monroe as she investigates allegations of financial misconduct, abuse, and exploitation within IFB. Through interviews with former congregants and whistleblowers, the HBO documentary paints a grim picture of a corrupt institution that preys on its followers’ faith and trust.

Director Sara Colangelo’s series parallels ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ by exposing the recklessness of police and government officials in failing to capture the horrific truth that was taking place not far from their eyes. Along with posing as a righteous organization that drew potential members with little to no suspicion, both series highlight the courage of individuals who come forward with their stories.

1. Wild Wild Country (2018)

Also a Netflix docuseries, ‘Wild Wild Country’ showcases the rise and fall of Rajneeshpuram commune established by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in Oregon. Directed by Maclain and Chapman Way, the series engages with former followers, law enforcement, and residents affected by the commune’s activities, offering a comprehensive look at the impact of the teachings of Rajneesh — commonly known as Osho — and the commune’s controversial methods, including the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attacks, and a plot to assassinate Charles Turner, the District Attorney.

The Way brothers’ documentary shares thematic elements with ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,’ particularly in pointing out the extremism the allure of devoted leaders could cause. Both series underscore the rapid rate at which such fanatics can spread their movement and resort to drastic measures such as murder and kidnapping. The extent of their control over their followers, as well as the complex dynamics within cult-like groups and the enduring effects on their members, are further reflected in the two series.

