7 Documentaries Like The Most Hated Man on the Internet You Must See

Whether through books, podcasts, movies, or shows, true-crime tales depicting the twistedly dark side of human nature have genuinely taken over the world by storm in the past few years. That’s because the way they invoke feelings of both disgust and compassion ensures we keep coming back for more — and that’s the case with Netflix’s ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ as well.

Directed by Rob Miller, this three-part docuseries lives up to its title by profiling the life of self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” Hunter Moore as well as his revenge porn site, Is Anyone Up? So now, if you’re looking for something similar to stream, here’s a list of oddly gripping productions like ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ you can find on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max.

7. Fyre Fraud (2019)

‘Fyre Fraud’ is a documentary we can only describe as a true-crime extravaganza considering the fact it delves deep into the failed 2017 musical Fyre Festival via complex first-hand accounts. This Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason-directed Hulu original thus obviously places a specific focus on the infamous luxury event’s founder (now-convicted fraudster) Billy McFarland. Therefore, with social media influence, greed for fame as well as money, morality, and the power of FOMO taking center stage, this film is no less than ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet.’

6. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)

Helmed by none other than renowned filmmaker Chris Smith, Netflix’s ‘Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal’ investigates the mastermind behind a bribery offense unlike any other. It’s actually the story of William “Rick” Singer’s intricate hustle to get the children of rich and famous families into some of the top universities in America through sheer manipulation. Some may not deem his crime extremely appalling, but the truth is he exploited not only people but also a system for quite a while before he was even considered a threat — just like Hunter Moore.

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019)

HBO’s ‘The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley’ is a production that explores an outright scam, yet the public scale at which it was done rivals the entire brand of the so-called “King of revenge porn.” This documentary revolves around the now-disgraced Elizabeth Holmes – the world’s youngest self-made billionaire owing to her “revolutionary” blood testing ideas – and her firm Theranos. However, the truth behind her biotechnology came to light a mere two years later, crumbling apart much more than just her reputation, her success, as well as her “innovative” business.

4. The Vow (2020-)

HBO’s ‘The Vow’ is the perfect example of the way charm-based manipulation can push people (even a few well-known public figures) to go to extreme lengths in hopes of self-improvement. After all, this Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer docuseries examines the cult of NXIVM, whose leader Keith Raniere has faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy, among others. More importantly, though, it shines a light upon the survivors’ fight once they realized the actuality, the emotional toll of every unfolding event, and also Keith’s ongoing supporters.

3. Generation Hustle (2021-)

As an HBO Max original showcasing the wild cunningness of young “entrepreneurs” as they endeavor to thrive in life (like Hunter Moore), ‘Generation Hustle’ is a series that breaks all bounds. That’s because it covers a myriad of cases to prove its point, whether it be of the nerd turned concert promoter Ian Bick, infamous con artist Anna Delvey, or serial fraudster Anthony Gignac. In other words, it essentially examines the different ways youngsters have attempted to gain money, power, success, and fame over the years, but in the most shocking ways imaginable.

2. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (2022)

The bizarre experiences of Sarma Melngailis due to her then-partner Anthony Strangis’ wild lies, deceitful promises, and absurd manipulations are at the center of Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.’ As per her own accounts in this four-part original, he is the reason the once-renowned restaurateur lost herself in every sense of the phrase, making him no better than the founder of Is Anyone Up? If we’re being honest, this Chris Smith series is a must-watch for everybody who’s even remotely interested in the true-crime genre since it covers an almost inconceivably cruel no-gore offense.

1. The Tinder Swindler (2022)

A man using different individuals for his own personal gain with no care for the consequences they might face — that’s the narrative of both ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler.’ The only distinct aspect is the fact Simon Leviev always duped those who genuinely trusted him, allegedly starting with his employers and then moving on to his friends as well as his many girlfriends. This Felicity Morris-directed Netflix documentary film hence features several of his victims (whom, as the title suggests, he met through Tinder) to really drive home his harrowing betrayals.

