Does Kayce Die in Yellowstone Season 5? Theories

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ is a refreshing blend of Western themes and complex family dynamics. The series revolves around the Dutton family and the threats they face while protecting their ancestral Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the series, Kayce Dutton often finds himself dealing with life-and-death situations because of his family name. The trend continues in the fifth season as viewers are left to wonder if Kayce will end up dead. If you are looking for answers about Kayce’s fate in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, here are our best guesses! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Kayce in Yellowstone Season 5?

Kayce Dutton is the youngest son of John Dutton, the current patriarch of the Dutton family. He is initially the family’s black sheep but becomes John’s trusted man after the death of his brother, Lee Dutton. Kayce starts working on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and later becomes the Livestock Commissioner replacing his father. In the show’s fifth season, Kayce and his wife, Monica, are expecting another child. However, the baby dies shortly after birth leaving Kayce heartbroken.

In the fifth episode of season 5, titled ‘Watch’em Ride Away,’ Kyace returns to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to help with the annual cattle branding. He is excited about working on his family’s ranch again after contemplating quitting his job as the Livestock Commissioner. The episode ends with Kayce riding into the sunrise with Tate and the other Duttons. The group heads to the cattle branding event and will be on the road for at least a couple of days. However, given the final scene’s dynamic and overbearing tone, one of the Duttons will likely be in danger, and it could very well be Kayce.

Will Kayce Die? Theories

Kayce Dutton is a fan-favorite character on ‘Yellowstone’ and John Dutton’s only biological son alive. Therefore, there is a sense of urgency in the preview of the sixth episode that confirms that Dutton’s life is in danger. Viewers also see John tightly hugging someone, implying that someone could be gravely injured. In recent episodes of the show, Kayce’s storyline is in flux as he is unsure about his future. His wolf visions indicate that Kayce will face a tragic future event. While it could be the death of his son, the tragedy could just mark the beginning of more bad events to come.

Therefore, we cannot rule out Kayce dying in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5. Moreover, it is likely that Kayce blames himself for the death of his son. We see Kayce grieving alone in the fifth episode until Monica comforts him. However, if Kayce’s guilt from the death of his brother and son takes over, he could go down a dark path. Furthermore, Market Equites is on a vendetta against the Duttons after John cut the funding for their airport. Therefore, they could try to harm the Duttons, and Kayce could perish trying to save his family.

Ultimately, there are a lot of possibilities when it comes to Kayce dying. However, it is unlikely that any of them will come true at this point in the fifth season. Firstly, Kayce is John’s only alive son and a fan-favorite character. Therefore, it will take a major plot development to kill the character. Such revelations are usually reserved for the season finale. Currently, no such storyline warrants the death of a character as important as Kayce. Moreover, actor Luke Grimes who plays Kayce Dutton, is a series regular and hasn’t expressed a desire to leave the show anytime soon. Therefore, fans can rest assured that we will see more of Kayce, at least in the near future.

