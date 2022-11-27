The fifth season of ‘Yellowstone‘ on Paramount Network continues the story of the Dutton family and highlights their personal challenges while protecting their ancestral Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the fifth season, Kayce Dutton finds himself in a difficult position as he is forced to come to terms with a grave tragedy. Following the demise of his newborn son, Kayce decides to quit his position as the Livestock commissioner. Therefore, viewers must be wondering who will replace Kayce. If you are looking for answers about Kayce’s replacement in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, here is our best guess! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Why Did Kayce Resign?

In the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kayce Dutton leaves the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch for his family’s safety. he settles at a house on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. However, Kayce continues to serve as the Livestock commissioner, a role he inherited from his father, John Dutton. Later, Kayce searches for the meaning of his frequent wolf sightings and receives a spiritual vision that asks him to choose between his family or duty.

In the fifth season premiere, Kayce’s wife, Monica, has an accident while she is on the way to deliver her baby. However, the baby dies shortly after birth. After the death of his newborn son, John Dutton IV, Kayce becomes disheartened and gives the loss. However, Monica’s condition is worse as she blames herself for the baby’s death. As a result, Kayce wishes to spend more time with Monica and help her recover from the tragedy. Therefore, he resigns as the Livestock Commissioner and chooses his family over his duty.

Who Will Replace Kayce in Yellowstone? Theories

The fourth episode of season 5, titled ‘Horses in Heaven,’ sees Kayce and Monica holding a private funeral ceremony for their deceased son. John Dutton IV is buried along with John’s dead horse on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. After the funeral, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) holds a conversation with Kayce. John expresses his condolences to Kayce but asks him to hold on to the job as his family needs the money. However, John promises to find a replacement for Kayce, who will fill in as the Livestock Commissioner while Kayce continues drawing the paycheck.

The position of Livestock Commissioner has been an important one for the Dutton family. It allows them to remain connected with the social-political issues in Bozeman, Montana, while being the law to their benefit as and when the need arises. Therefore, Kayce holding the position, at least in the name, is crucial to John’s overall fight against Market Equities. However, it will be interesting to see who he chooses to fill in for Kayce.

One possible candidate is ranch hand Ryan, who frequently accompanied John during his Livestock Commissioner tenure. Therefore, he is well aware of the job’s responsibilities. Furthermore, Ryan is a branded ranch hand and fiercely loyal to the Duttons. Although Rip Wheeler would be the more trusted candidate, John likely needs him to run the ranch as he himself is preoccupied with the Governor’s duties. Hence, Ryan could be a good candidate to fill in for Kayce as the Livestock Commissioner. However, John could also rely on an old rancher friend to fulfill the duties.

