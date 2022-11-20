Will Ryan and Abby End Up Together in Yellowstone? Theories

The romantic lives of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch’s ranch hands are an integral part of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone.’ Whether it be Walker’s endearing relationship with Laramie or Jimmy Hurdstrom’s intricate togetherness with Mia, they have succeeded in captivating the viewers. Although the show has depicted the love lives of several ranch hands, Ryan has been an exception. In the fifth season premiere, Ryan asks Abby, a singer for a dance. Since they meet again in the third episode of the season, the viewers must be wondering about the chances of seeing them end up together. Well, let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Ryan and Abby End Up Together?

After John Dutton has assumed the Governor’s office, Rip Wheeler sets up the Governor’s Ball to celebrate the occasion. While Shane Smith And The Saints perform, Ryan notices a girl and asks her for a dance. Although Abby hesitates at first, Ryan succeeds in convincing her to join him. In the third episode of the fifth season, Ryan meets Abby at The Crystal Bar in Bozeman, Montana, and the singer refers to the former as “my cowboy.” Thus, it is clear that they have formed a connection after their first encounter. But nurturing the same connection to a committed togetherness may not happen easily.

First of all, Abby doesn’t usually prefer to date cowboys. She believes that cowboys always prioritize their lives, horses, jobs, and rodeos more than their partners. Abby doesn’t want to be a lesser priority in the life of her partner. She is confident and collected enough to stand up for herself and demand the attention and time of Ryan if he wants to be in a relationship with her. Thus, Ryan may need to make several sacrifices as a ranch hand and cowboy to accommodate Abby and her wishes in his life but it isn’t sure whether he will be in a position to do the same.

Since Ryan and Colby shoot down multiple wolves belonging to Yellowstone National Park, Ryan can be in trouble. In the third episode of the season, two officers meet Rip concerning the same. If they end up finding out what really happened to the wolves, Ryan’s life may take a wild turn. He will not be in the driving seat of his own life to be in a relationship with Abby. Furthermore, John and Beth Dutton’s war against Market Equities may explode in the upcoming episodes of the season, which may demand Ryan and other ranch hands’ undeviating attention and commitment to the safety of the ranch. If Ryan prioritizes Yellowstone, Abby may not accept the same.

In addition, Abby is seemingly a traveling musician, who happens to be in Bozeman for a while. “I think she [Abby] might have been passing through and realized that people in that area really do relate and connect to her music,” Lainey Wilson, who plays Abby, told Express. Since there isn’t any guarantee that she will stay in the region for Ryan, the chances of them ending up together in a committed relationship are low. Considering that Wilson only joined the show as a guest cast member, which assures that Abby will not feature in many episodes of the season, their togetherness may not last long.

If that’s not the case, we may see Ryan leaving Yellowstone to be with Abby. The troubles concerning the dead wolves may force Rip to send Ryan away, at least for a while, from the ranch. If that happens, the cowboy may choose to be with Abby and the couple may leave Bozeman together. Although it is a possibility, it is unlikely that Ryan will leave the ranch and the family he forms with his fellow ranch hands and any decision he makes regarding the same will also determine the future of his togetherness with Abby.

Read More: How Did Beth Dutton Get the Scar on Her Face in Yellowstone?