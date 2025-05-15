Peacock’s ‘Dreamland’ Starts Filming in Toronto this Summer

Hollywood North will soon host the production of Peacock’s next period drama series! The filming of ‘Dreamland’ will take place in Toronto, Ontario, between summer this year and March 6, 2026. Adrienne Warren is the only revealed cast member yet. Eric Haywood wrote the screenplay.

The story takes place in 1915 and centers on the Greenwood district, AKA the Black Wall Street, the legendary African-American business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While the place is remembered for the horrific Tulsa race massacre of 1921, the show delves into the daily lives and class struggles of Greenwood’s residents. All this is set against the backdrop of the oil boom that triggers longstanding tensions between the African-Americans, the white people, and displaced Native Americans.

Adrienne Warren is a familiar face on television, with a string of performances to her credit, including Dominique in ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey,’ Georgia in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat,’ Benny Bennett in Hulu’s ‘Black Cake,’ and Mamie Till-Mobley in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement.’ As far as movies are concerned, we saw her as Claudia Taylor in Netflix’s biographical drama ‘Rustin,’ based on the life of political activist Activist Bayard Rustin who orchestrated the 1963 March on Washington, and Ode in the action movie ‘The Woman King,’ which is inpsired by the true story of Agojie, the all-female warrior unit of Dahomey, South Africa, that operated from the 17th century to the 19th century.

Eric Haywood’s writing credits include Fox’s ‘Empire,’ NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ NBC/Netflix’s ‘Manifest,’ and Starz’s ‘Power.’ He also wrote and directed the romantic comedy drama ‘Four of Hearts,’ which is about a couple having a one-night stand with another couple to rekindle the spark in their marriage.

Toronto previously served as the base for the filming of ‘Reacher,’ ‘The Boys,’ and ‘Fubar.’ Upcoming projects to be shot in the region include the Prime Video series ‘The Greatest,’ based on the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and the feature film ‘Vladimir,’ starring Rachel Weisz.

