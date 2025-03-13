Ed Harris and Bill Murray’s ‘The Ploughmen’ Starts Filming in Oklahoma in July

Ed Harris is all set to direct his first feature in almost 17 years! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor/director will direct the upcoming neo-noir crime thriller ‘The Ploughmen.’ Principal photography will take place in Oklahoma between July 7 and August 16, 2025. Harris wrote the screenplay based on Kim Zupan’s acclaimed eponymous novel. The cast includes Owen Teague, Nick Nolte, Bill Murray, Amy Madigan, and Lily Harris.

The story is set in the Montana wilderness, where a strange friendship develops between a haunted young deputy sheriff and a notorious old murderer. John Gload (Nolte) is a killer so good at his “job” that only now has he been caught. Val Millimaki (Teague) is a low man in the Copper County Sheriff’s Department. As Val continues his unlucky streak of finding dead bodies, the Sheriff (Murray) puts him on night duty to try and get Gload to reveal his past. Val finds much in common with his prisoner and dangerously seeks counsel from him.

‘The Ploughmen’ will be Harris’ third directorial feature after the Western drama ‘Appaloosa,’ which centers on two crime fighters (Harris and Viggo Mortensen) hired by the residents of Appaloosa, New Mexico, to rid them of the terror of a local rancher (Jeremy Irons) and the multi-Oscar nominated ‘Pollock,’ based on the life of American painter Jackson Pollock.

Owen Teague has a lot of recent prominent movies to his credits, including the coming-of-age comedy ‘Griffin in Summer’ (Brad), the Netflix crime thriller ‘Reptile’ (Rudi Rackozy), and the rom-com ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ (Eliot). His first major role was Noa, the chimpanzee, in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.’ As far as TV is concerned, we saw him as Harold Lauder in Paramount’s ‘The Stand,’ Julian Spitzer in the HBO comedy series ‘Mrs. Fletcher,’ and Nolan Rayburn/Young Danny in Netflix’s ‘Bloodline.’ We will next see him in the Matthew McConaughey-led crime thriller movie ‘The Rivals of Amziah King.’

Nick Nolte’s latest acting outing was in Brandon Eric Kamin’s ‘The Golden Voice,’ where he played Barry, a homeless veteran who connects with a young street singer through music. His other recent roles include Ethan McCoy in the action thriller ‘Blackout,’ starring Josh Duhamel, Shakespeare in the sci-fi movie ‘Last Words,’ and Clay Banning, father of Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), in ‘Angel Has Fallen.’ On television, he played Judge Forsythe in Spectrum Originals’ ‘Paradise Lost’ and Arthur Liptin in Peacock’s ‘Poker Face.’

Bill Murray’s recent roles include Lefty in the crime comedy ‘Riff Raff,’ also starring Harris, and Walter in the comedy movie ‘The Friend,’ starring Naomi Watts. He reprised his role of Peter Venkman in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ from the original ‘Ghostbusters’ movies that came out in the 1980s. We also saw him as Lord Krylar in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’ the Colonel in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,’ and Dr. Robert Flaherty in the Roku Channel comedy series ‘The Now,’ co-starring Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Oklahoma lately served as the filming location for the recent remake of ‘Twisters’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

