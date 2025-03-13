Mark Waters to Direct the Biopic ‘Hershey’ Next

Mark Waters’ next project is officially locked, and it’s a biopic! The Cinemaholic has learned that the director is set to helm a film based on real-life events titled ‘Hershey.’ The movie will be filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the screenplay written by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes, along with Waters. Production is scheduled to begin on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last until the end of the next month, wrapping up by June 30, 2025.

‘Hershey’ follows the remarkable journey of Milton and Kitty Hershey, the visionary couple behind the world-famous Hershey Chocolate Company. Milton Hershey, a confectioner and entrepreneur, revolutionized the chocolate industry with his dedication to creating affordable milk chocolate for the masses. Alongside him, his wife, Kitty Hershey, played a significant role in shaping their philanthropic legacy.

The film may explore their struggles and triumphs, from Milton’s early business failures to the creation of a chocolate empire that would change the industry forever. It could also delve into their personal lives, highlighting their deep partnership and the challenges they faced together. When confronted with personal tragedy, the couple made a profound decision—to use their amassed wealth for the betterment of their children. Their commitment led to the establishment of the Milton Hershey School, an institution dedicated to providing education and opportunities to underprivileged children, ensuring that their fortune served a greater purpose beyond their lifetime. The details regarding who will play Milton and Kitty, as well as the rest of the cast, are currently under wraps.

Waters is a seasoned director who has explored various genres. His most acclaimed directorial credits include cult hits like ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Freaky Friday,’ ‘Just Like Heaven,’ ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ and ‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins.’ He has delved into the rom-com genre in his most recent projects, like the Netflix movies ‘La Dolce Villa,’ starring Scott Foley and Violante Placido, and ‘Mother of the Bride,’ starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove.

Pittsburgh continues to attract filmmakers, with recent projects like ‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 filmed there. The city’s diverse locations make it a prime spot for both indie and studio productions.

