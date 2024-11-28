Josh Duhamel to Star in Paramount’s ‘Preschool’

Josh Duhamel is set to showcase his comedic prowess in an exciting new project! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actor will headline Paramount Pictures’ upcoming feature ‘Preschool.’ The project will enter production in London, England, in January 2025. The additional cast and crew of the movie are currently under wraps.

The comedy film follows the hilarious rivalry between two fathers who compete head-to-head to secure spots for their children in the same prestigious preschool. As both parents resort to increasingly outlandish schemes to outdo each other, their fierce competition may lead to unexpected and chaotic consequences.

Duhamel is expected to portray one of the fiercely competitive fathers. The seasoned actor has substantial experience with comedies, having starred in the ‘Buddy Games’ movie series as Bobfather, ‘Movie 43’ as Anson, ‘Think Like a Dog’ as Lukas, and Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ as Coach Cole. He is also recognized for his performance as Captain Lennox in ‘Transformers,’ Alex in ‘Safe Haven,’ and Tom Fowler in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Shotgun Wedding.’

Duhamel’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon,’ a contemporary Western drama in which he plays the stoic Staten Kirkland, and ‘Not Without Hope,’ a survival film about friends stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico.

The comedy is expected to be a part of Paramount’s 2025 offerings, which include a reboot of the 1987 dystopian action film ‘The Running Man’ in the works. Glen Powell leads Edgar Wright’s film as Ben Richards, a desperate father who participates in a twisted reality game show in which he is chased by hunters. The horror movie ‘Vicious,’ which centers on a woman fighting for her life when offered a reality-bending gift by a late-night visitor, is another anticipated release.

As a filming location, London is favored by filmmakers due to its rich architectural variety, ranging from iconic landmarks such as the Tower Bridge and St. Paul’s Cathedral to captivating suburban establishments and vibrant markets. Its rich filming infrastructure also includes state-of-the-art studios and seasoned industry professionals in the talent pool. As ‘Preschool’ begins filming in the city, it will join other notable projects shot in the English capital, including ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and Netflix’s ‘Kaos.’

