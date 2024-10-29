Extraction 3 Starts Filming in Los Angeles and the Czech Republic in January

Tyler Rake is returning once again in another adrenaline-fueled installment that will be taped in Los Angeles and the Czech Republic! ‘Extraction 3’ is slated to begin principal photography in Los Angeles, California, and the Czech Republic in January 2025. Based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel, ‘Ciudad,’ and written by the Russo brothers, Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ franchise will continue its high-octane action in a threequel that will pick up right where ‘Extraction 2’ left off.

The second installment sees Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) return from near death following his daring last stand in the first film. He is pulled back into the mercenary business before making a full recovery when his former partner, Nik Khan, entrusts him with a high-stakes mission to rescue the wife and child of a brutal Georgian gangster. While Rake has some heavy-duty backup this time, the Georgian crime family comes after them with everything they have, which includes helicopters and a private army.

The film reaches a climactic ending when Rake, fighting desperately to ensure the family’s safety, faces off against Zurab, the ruthless brother of the gangster Rake had previously killed. After a fierce showdown, Rake kills Zurab, securing the family’s freedom but losing his own in the process. At the last moment, Alcott (Idris Elba), working for a mysterious and powerful employer, offers Rake and Nik a chance at their freedom if they complete a mission for them.

‘Extraction 3’ will continue the story from here, with the Russo brothers hinting that Rake and his new employer have a history, teasing an intriguing dynamic between them. When asked about whether the identity of Alcott’s mystery boss had been premeditated, Joe Russo said, “Yes, we know who that character is. It was built that way. If you like that relationship between Idris and Chris, you’re gonna enjoy Extraction 3.” With even more intense action promised by the writer-producers, the film will likely feature most of the surviving main characters and their respective actors returning for the movie. While not confirmed, we can comfortably assume that Chris Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake, Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan, and Idris Elba as Alcott.

‘Extraction 3’ will be filming in new territory compared to its predecessors. So far, the franchise has maintained a record of filming largely on location and remains true to its settings. If this stays the case for the third installment, we can expect that Rake’s new mission will take him to the Central European country of the Czech Republic. As the Netflix film begins filming there in January 2025, it will be joining the ranks of notable action movies shot there, including ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘Casino Royale,’ Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man,’ and ‘The Bourne Identity.’ Los Angeles will also serve as a filming location for ‘Extraction 3,’ and it remains unclear whether it will feature in the story or will purely be employed for its filming infrastructure. Other action thrillers that have set up shop in Los Angeles include FX’s ‘The Old Man,’ ‘Rebel Ridge,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent.’

