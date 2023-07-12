Fatal Seduction Volume 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

The South African mystery crime show, ‘Fatal Seduction’ is a Netflix original created by Steven Pillemer. The show follows Nandi Mahlati, a successful college professor and wife of a known Judge, Leonard, who falls in bed with a younger man during a weekend beach getaway. However, the two find themselves back in each other’s orbit once they discover that Jacob is enrolled in Nandi’s class for the college semester. As Jacob and Nandi’s fling develops into an affair, the news of Brenda’s death comes out in the open and uncovers several dark secrets about the people in Nandi’s life.

This equal parts thrilling and erotic show crafts an engaging plot through its myriad of complex and relatable characters. The web of interpersonal drama and legal conspiracies that the narrative presents makes for a fun watch and leaves the audience well and truly entertained. As such, viewers must be curious to know more about the characters and their future journeys in a possible second season. Therefore, here is everything we know about the possibility of renewal for ‘Fatal Seduction.’

When Will Fatal Seduction Volume 2 Come Out?

In most countries, ‘Fatal Seduction’ season one premiered its first volume on July 7, 2023, and in select others on July 8. The first volume consists of seven episodes, with an average runtime of about 30 minutes each. The show opens as a drama about the complications in the protagonist’s marriage following a miscarriage. With the impression of infidelity from both parties, the narrative presents an exploration of envy and interpersonal relationships between Nandi and her husband, Leonard. However, as the show progresses, the focus quickly shifts to Brenda’s murder and its investigation.

The conclusion of the first season is yet to be out, with the second volume predicted to be released sometime later this year. Since the show was initially supposed to be dropped all at once with fourteen episodes, the second volume will likely have seven similarly paced episodes. Narratively, we might get a deeper dive into Leonard’s corrupt past and discover Jacob’s true colors. The same promises a sea of trouble for Nandi and hopefully some answers for Brenda’s intriguing death.

Given we don’t have much information about where the second volume will take the show, it’s still a bit premature to speculate about what we might see in a potential second season. Nevertheless, we can expect some significant fallout to follow once the entire situation blows over. Nandi, caught in a love triangle between Leonard and Jacob, will have to undergo some metamorphic life changes. Likewise, Leonard’s involvement in the alleged illegal prosecution of Benjamin Jiba will also have firm ramifications in his life.

In that sense, Jacob might finally get what he wants and watch Leonard’s life ruined. However, his obsessive infatuation with Nandi, which manifests as borderline stalking, will present him with his own set of problems. Meanwhile, Zinhle, a.k.a. Zee, will also find her life turned upside down due to her parent’s drama and will have to deal with the consequence of her best friend Laura’s feelings for her. Zee’s connection to Jacob will also only spell out trouble for her in the near future.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume whatever a second season might have in store for the Mahlatis and the people close to them, all of it will be as convolutedly dramatic as the first season. Since Netflix hasn’t officially announced a renewal yet, the ultimate decision to greenlight the show will rely on its ratings and overall performance. Although it has only received mixed reviews as of now, the general agreement seems to be that the show, though not groundbreaking, is adequately entertaining.

Like the Spanish show ‘Dark Desire‘ that it’s based on, ‘Fatal Seduction’ has already gained traction among drama fans due to its scandalous plotlines. Therefore, viewers can expect a possible renewal by the streaming site sometime after the second volume drops. Until then, viewers can look forward to the first season volume two, which will likely release in the coming months.

Read More: 8 Shows Like Fatal Seduction You Must See