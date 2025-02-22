15 Best Dad Son Anime You Must See

The father-son dynamic is already a complex and emotionally charged relationship, but when anime adds its signature storytelling twist, it reaches an entirely new level. From heartwarming bonds to gut-wrenching conflicts, anime has delivered some of the most unforgettable father-son duos — ones that audiences have cherished for years. While some portray deep love and unwavering support, others dive into dysfunction, rivalry, and redemption, making viewers take sides or long for reconciliation. No matter the portrayal, father-son relationships in anime never fail to leave an impact. So, we’ve put together a list of the best anime that explore this compelling bond across different walks of life.

15. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (2017)

‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ explores the evolving bond between Naruto Uzumaki and his son, Boruto, set in a time of peace where the next generation of shinobi forges its own path. Naruto, now the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, finds himself struggling to balance his immense responsibilities with his role as a father. Meanwhile, Boruto, growing up in the shadow of his legendary father, seeks to carve his own identity, often clashing with Naruto due to feelings of neglect and misunderstanding. This anime perfectly captures the complex dynamics of fatherhood—how legacy, expectations, and personal aspirations can shape a relationship. Naruto’s journey from an orphaned underdog to a father who must learn to connect with his son gives Boruto an emotional depth that resonates with both longtime fans and newcomers. You can watch it on Hulu.

14. Beelzebub (2011)

‘Beelzebub’ takes the concept of fatherhood and flips it on its head, delivering a hilarious yet surprisingly heartfelt take on parental responsibility. The story follows Tatsumi Oga, a feared delinquent who unexpectedly becomes the caretaker of Beelzebub, a baby who just happens to be the son of the Demon Lord. As fate would have it, Oga is chosen to raise this infant, who is destined to bring destruction to humanity. However, their relationship quickly turns into something more than just a reluctant guardian and his demonic charge. What makes ‘Beelzebub’ a standout father-son anime is how it blends comedy, action, and genuine emotional moments. Oga, despite his rough and violent nature, slowly develops a strong bond with Baby Beel, learning what it means to protect and care for someone beyond himself. It can streamed on Crunchyroll.

13. My Hero Academia (2016)

In a world where superpowers — called Quirks — define a person’s destiny, ‘My Hero Academia’ tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without powers in a society where they mean everything. Despite this, he dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might, aka, Toshinori Yagi, the world’s greatest superhero. When fate brings the two together, All Might sees something special in Midoriya and decides to pass on his legacy — both his power and wisdom. The father-son story in the anime isn’t a biological connection but the bond that forms between mentor and student. Midoriya’s own father is absent, but All Might steps into the role, not just as a teacher but as a guiding figure who believes in him when no one else does. Through training, hardships, and moments of quiet encouragement, All Might becomes the father Midoriya never had, proving that sometimes, the strongest family is the one we choose. Find it on Netflix.

12. Dragon Ball (1986-1989)

Before ‘Dragon Ball Z’ elevated the father-son dynamic to iconic status, ‘Dragon Ball’ laid the foundation for one of anime’s most beloved parent-child relationships. While the series primarily follows the young and adventurous Goku as he trains, battles, and grows stronger, it also sets the stage for his eventual role as a father. The most significant father-son connection in ‘Dragon Ball’ is between Goku and his adoptive grandfather, Grandpa Gohan. Though Gohan appears only briefly, his teachings shape Goku’s kind-hearted nature, discipline, and martial arts prowess. Later in the series, Goku’s journey from an impulsive boy to a responsible fighter hints at the father he will eventually become.

11. Bleach (2004)

‘Bleach’ follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager with the ability to see ghosts, whose life changes when he accidentally obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper. As he takes on the duty of protecting both the living and the dead from evil spirits called Hollows, he begins to uncover hidden truths about his family — especially his father, Isshin Kurosaki. At first glance, Isshin seems like nothing more than an eccentric and goofy dad, always teasing his children. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that he is far more than he appears. Not only is he deeply caring, but he also harbors incredible strength and a past that ties directly into Ichigo’s own journey. Through his guidance — both as a father and as a warrior — Isshin teaches Ichigo that true strength comes not just from power but from protecting those you love.

10. Kotaro Lives Alone (2022)

Unlike most father-son anime, ‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ doesn’t center around a traditional biological bond but instead tells a deeply moving story about an unconventional yet heartfelt parental relationship. The series follows Kotaro, a remarkably independent four-year-old who moves into an apartment complex by himself. Despite his maturity, it’s clear that Kotaro carries emotional scars from his past, and his neighbor, Shin Karino, a struggling manga artist, gradually steps into a father-like role. With its mix of gentle humor and emotional depth, ‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ beautifully captures the essence of found family and how fatherhood isn’t just about blood—it’s about being there when someone needs you the most.

9. Sword of the Stranger (2007)

‘Sword of the Stranger’ is an emotionally gripping samurai tale that showcases the evolution of an unlikely father-son relationship in the midst of danger. The story follows Kotaro, a young orphan on the run from ruthless pursuers and a wandering ronin known as Nanashi, who reluctantly becomes his protector. Though Nanashi initially wants nothing to do with Kotaro, their journey together slowly transforms their dynamic from mere survival partners to something much deeper. The film is a compelling father-son anime because of the way it portrays silent yet powerful emotional growth. Nanashi, haunted by his past, gradually embraces the role of a guardian, teaching Kotaro how to navigate a harsh world while rediscovering his own sense of purpose. Meanwhile, Kotaro, despite his tough exterior, begins to trust and rely on Nanashi, creating a bond that transcends words.

8. The Boy and the Beast (2015)

At its heart, ‘The Boy and the Beast’ is a story about two lost souls—one human, one beast—who find in each other what they never knew they needed. Ren, a lonely boy abandoned by the world, stumbles into the Beast Kingdom and crosses paths with Kumatetsu, a gruff, undisciplined warrior in need of a disciple. What begins as a turbulent mentor-student relationship soon evolves into something much deeper—a bond resembling that of a father and son. Unlike traditional father figures, Kumatetsu is flawed, impulsive, and struggles to express care. Likewise, Ren, full of anger and doubt, resists guidance. But through countless clashes—both in battle and in spirit—they shape each other into something greater. Kumatetsu teaches Ren strength, resilience, and what it means to stand on his own, while Ren, in turn, gives Kumatetsu a purpose beyond himself.

7. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)

Some stories celebrate fatherhood as a source of strength — ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ deconstructs it as a void that swallows its protagonist whole. The story follows Shinji Ikari, a lonely teenager who is suddenly called upon to pilot a giant robot called an Evangelion to protect humanity from monstrous creatures known as Angels. But the real weight on Shinji’s shoulders isn’t just the fight — it’s the man who put him in this position: his father, Gendo Ikari. Gendo is cold and distant and treats Shinji more like a tool than a son. He gives orders but never offers comfort, leaving Shinji desperate for his approval yet terrified of rejection. The anime explores the emotional damage caused by neglect, showing how a father’s absence can be just as painful as his presence. Unlike other anime that celebrate fatherhood, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ digs deep into the scars left by broken relationships. It asks what happens when a son is forced to fight for a father’s love — only to realize it may never come. Find it on Netflix.

6. Attack on Titan (2013)

‘Attack on Titan’ follows Eren Yeager, a boy who dreams of escaping beyond the massive walls that protect humanity from giant, man-eating Titans. After a devastating attack shatters his world, Eren embarks on a path of vengeance, unknowingly set in motion by his own father, Grisha Yeager. Grisha is a mysterious figure whose actions shape Eren’s fate in ways he never fully understands at first. More than just a caring parent, he is a man burdened by knowledge, responsibility, and a past that holds the key to humanity’s survival. As Eren uncovers the truth about his father, ‘Attack on Titan’ transforms into a story about legacy—how the choices of one generation define the next. Rather than portraying a traditional father-son relationship, ‘Attack on Titan’ explores the idea that a father’s love can come in the form of painful truths, leaving behind more questions than answers. You can stream it on Hulu.

5. Death Note (2006)

‘Death Note’ isn’t a traditional father-son story, but the dynamic between Light Yagami and his father, Soichiro Yagami, adds a compelling emotional layer to the psychological thriller. Soichiro is a highly respected police officer, a man of unwavering integrity who believes in justice above all else. His son, Light, on the other hand, secretly takes on the identity of Kira, using a supernatural notebook to execute his own version of justice by eliminating criminals. What makes their relationship so powerful is the tragic irony—Soichiro is leading the police force hunting Kira, never realizing that the very person he is chasing is his own son. Despite Light’s descent into darkness, Soichiro remains a devoted father, believing in his son’s goodness even when all evidence suggests otherwise. His moral compass never wavers, making him one of the few truly noble characters in the story. It is available on Hulu.

4. Vinland Saga (2019)

In ‘Vinland Saga,’ Thorfinn grows up idolizing his father, Thors, a legendary Viking warrior who chose peace over violence. But in a world ruled by war and conquest, that ideal is tested. When Thorfinn’s life is shattered, he sets out on a journey of vengeance, believing that strength and bloodshed are the only paths forward. What he doesn’t realize is that his father had already given him the greatest lesson: true strength isn’t about wielding a sword — it’s about knowing when not to. Throughout Thorfinn’s brutal journey, his father’s influence lingers, shaping his path even when he doesn’t see it. ‘Vinland Saga,’ at its heart, is about how a parent’s values, even in their absence, can define a child’s entire life. Watch it on Netflix.

3. Clannad: After Story (2008)

‘Clannad: After Story’ takes the concept of fatherhood and turns it into an emotional journey of growth, responsibility, and love. The story follows Tomoya Okazaki, a young man who has always struggled with his relationship with his own father. As he steps into adulthood, he finds himself facing the challenges of parenthood firsthand, learning what it truly means to be a father. Unlike many anime that focus on action or adventure, ‘Clannad: After Story’ is a deeply personal tale about family. Tomoya’s journey is filled with struggles, self-doubt, and moments of profound beauty as he navigates the joys and hardships of raising a child. The series doesn’t shy away from the difficulties of fatherhood, portraying it with honesty and raw emotion.

2. Hunter x Hunter (2011-2014)

Fatherhood is more about absence than presence in ‘Hunter x Hunter.’ Gon Freecss, a bright and determined boy, embarks on a journey to become a Hunter, a title reserved for the world’s most skilled adventurers. But his true motivation isn’t fame or fortune—it’s to find his father, Ging Freecss, a legendary Hunter who left him behind as a baby. Unlike most father-son stories, Hunter x Hunter doesn’t focus on bonding or guidance. Instead, it explores what it means to chase after an idealized version of a parent. Gon idolizes Ging, believing that if he can follow in his father’s footsteps, he’ll finally understand why he was abandoned. But as he grows, he starts to realize that Ging is far from the perfect father he imagined. Rather than a straightforward reunion, ‘Hunter x Hunter’ presents fatherhood as something complex and flawed. It’s about how children seek meaning in their parents’ choices—even when those choices hurt them. You can watch this anime on Netflix.

1. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)

‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ tells a deeply personal story about fatherhood through the journey of Edward and Alphonse Elric. After a failed alchemy experiment costs them dearly, the brothers search for a way to restore what they lost. Their father, Hohenheim, is a key figure in their lives, though his long absence has left Edward filled with resentment. As they uncover the truth, they realize his reasons were far more complex than they ever imagined.

The series presents fatherhood in many forms, from neglectful to self-sacrificing, exploring how a parent’s choices shape their children. Some fathers in the story are sources of wisdom and love, while others embody cold ambition, showing both the best and worst of parental influence. At its heart, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ is about legacy, responsibility, and understanding. It asks what makes a father—not just by blood, but through the actions and sacrifices that define parenthood. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

