Idris Elba’s ‘Hammer Down’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in July

The entertainment capital of the world is set to welcome Idris Elba for the production of his next feature! The filming of the English actor’s upcoming action-thriller movie, ‘Hammer Down,’ will start in Los Angeles, California, on July 7, 2025. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Simon Hatt, who wrote the screenplay based on his 2020 short film of the same name. Elba produces the movie along with Gina Carter, Charles Roven, and Madison Weireter.

The plot revolves around Mac (Elba), a seasoned big-rig trucker and the best in the business, who drives across the country under a strict “no questions asked” policy regarding the cargo he transports. The journey takes a deadly turn when he brings his determined teenage daughter along for a routine job. A relentless gang of criminals, willing to go to any lengths to seize his latest consignment, begins tracking the father and daughter‘s every move. As ruthless killers close in and law enforcement tightens its grip, Mac and his child must rely on each other to keep the cargo out of the wrong hands—and make it out alive.

Elba has a solid lineup of projects that will keep him busy in the foreseeable future. He is part of the cast of Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled White House thriller, which is currently in post-production. His upcoming movies further include Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Fixed,’ Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Heads of State,’ and his own directorial ‘Above the Below,’ which are also in post-production.

Elba will appear in several high-profile projects, such as Travis Knight’s ‘Masters of the Universe,’ Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone,’ and his other directorial ‘Infernus.’ In TV, the actor will be seen in the second season of the Apple TV+ show ‘Hijack’ as Sam Nelson once again. He previously lent his voice to Knuckles in the movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ and the Paramount+ series ‘Knuckles.’

Hatt is known as James Gunn’s assistant. The filmmaker also served as an executive producer of the Marvel movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and a co-producer of the DC flick ‘The Suicide Squad.’ His short film ‘Hammer Down,’ starring Chris Sullivan and Abigail Dylan Harrison, had won the Best Action Short at the Indie Short Fest.

Los Angeles continues to be a prime location for film and television production. Recent projects filmed in the city include the Netflix comedy series ‘A Man on the Inside,’ which primarily shoots in City of Angels despite being set in San Francisco. The Apple TV+ series ‘Shrinking’ and ABC’s crime drama ‘High Potential’ are also filmed here.

Read More: Johnny Depp’s ‘The Carnival at the End of Days’ Starts Filming in Albuquerque in April