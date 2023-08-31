Heart of Invictus: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ is a documentary series full of motivational stories of some of the most resilient people in the world. The show features various participants of the Invictus Games 2020/2022 who used to be a part of the armed services in the past and are now trying to move forward from their past. The journies of these veteran athletes are nothing if not awe-inspiring, leaving many to wonder just what they are up to these days. If you are in the same boat, here is everything you need to know!

Where is Yuliia “Taira” Paievska Now?

We are starting with none other than Ukrainian paramedic veteran Yuliia “Taira” Paievska, who has seen many ups and downs in her life since the start of the Russian invasion of her home country. After being released from captivity on June 17, 2022, she shared her experience as a Russian prisoner, claiming that she and 20 other women were often assaulted physically and were subjected to electric shocks.

Given Taira’s international recognition after her capture, she has been given multiple honors like the International Women of Courage Award, Order of the People’s Hero of Ukraine, Badge of Honor, and Defender of the Fatherland. While she did not get to take part in the 2022 Invictus Games, she did participate in the 2022 Warrior Games in Florida. Thanks to her dedication, she won the gold medals in Women’s Freestyle Swimming races for 50 meters and 100 meters. Additionally, she bagged the third position as a powerlifter. When not helping her country in the war efforts, Taira likes to spend time with her daughter, Anna-Sofia Puzanova, and husband, Vadym Puzanova.

Where is Tom Folwell Now?

Up next, we have Thomas “Tom” Folwell, former Royal Engineer (or Sapper). Following his appointment as the captain of the United Kingdom’s wheelchair rugby team and wheelchair basketball team, the veteran has gained immense self-confidence. He and his team bagged the silver medal for the former during the 2020/2022 Invictus Games while also bagging third position for the latter. The captain of the Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby team has also partaken in Sitting Volleyball leagues, another Invictus initiative. Tom recently decided to get permanent bone-connecting artificial leg implants, eliminating the use of prosthetics. The process is called Osseointegration, and the Lincolnshire County resident does seem happy with his choice. More than anything, Tom enjoys the support of his wife and son, Tania and Harvey Folwell, who are always eager to be there for him.

Where is Na Hyeong-yoon Now?

Let’s now talk about former South Korean Army official Na Hyeong-yoon, who took part in the 2020/2022 Invictus Games as a cyclist. Having lost both of his hands to an electrocution that he does not recall, the veteran’s resilience has earned him the admiration of many. During the on-screen event, he was part of the IRB1 class in Men’s Road Cycling and won the gold medal in the Time Trial category and the silver medal in the Road Race category. The athlete was also seen trying out new prosthetics in the show. As for his personal life, Na is quite thankful for the presence of his wife, Park Mi-Sun, and daughter, Hanarin, in his life.

Where is Gabriel “Gabe” George Now?

Gabriel “Gabe” George, a former member of the US Navy forces, was medically discharged in May 2009 after a traumatic motorcycle accident in 2008. His story of overcoming his present and past demons left a massive impact on many of the viewers, earning him much support. Now thriving under the banner of The One Armed Archer, Gabe has found his calling in archery and is always proud to represent his country in international events. He is also the Owner/CEO of Paper Planes Enterprises, a company based in Atlanta, Georgia, though he himself lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and enjoys a close relationship with his daughter Tameah.

Where is Kasper Holm Henriksen Now?

Hailing from the beautiful nation of Denmark, Kasper Holm Henriksen wowed everyone with his phenomenal performance during the Invictus Games held in Hague, Netherlands. The athlete won a silver medal in the Time Trial category of Men’s Road Cycling (class IRB3) and a bronze medal in the Road Race category. He also took part in the Men’s Indoor Rowing event, winning the silver medal in the Endurance category.

Given his excellent performance in the mentioned event, Kasper’s appointment as the captain of Denmark’s Invictus team for the 2023 Invictus Games, scheduled to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany, has been welcomed by many. As for his personal life, Kasper is based in Svendborg, Denmark, and has been making impressive strides in battling Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He fervently hopes to become more involved in the lives of his daughters, Havanna and Antonia.

Where is Darrell Ling Now?

A former member of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Darrell Ling joined the Navy as a marine electrician. Due to his numerous years of service involving stressful situations, like the response to the Swissair Flight 111 disaster in 1998, the veteran was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress and major depressive disorder in 2016. Working alongside his support team, he has made impressive strides in his life, even opening up about his continued use of alcohol during the production of the Netflix show. Having taken part in archery, indoor rowing, and wheelchair basketball, Darrell has also participated in numerous Invictus initiatives like virtual London marathons and Virtual Rowing League. However, he is not a part of Canda’s Invictus 2023 team.

