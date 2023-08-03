Heartstopper: Is Isaac Gay, Bisexual, or Asexual?

Isaac Henderson is the quiet member of Charlie Spring’s gang in Netflix’s romantic series ‘Heartstopper.’ While Charlie, Tao, and Elle’s lives progress with several eventful developments, Isaac stays away from the chaos of the same with a book in his hands. Isaac has dedicated his life to reading and he rarely interacts with someone who is not a part of his gang. In the second season of the British show, Isaac forms a companionship with James McEwan, who has a crush on the former. Their interactions make Isaac wonder about his sexuality. Naturally, the viewers must be eager to know more about his sexual orientation. Here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Isaac Gay, Bisexual, or Asexual?

Isaac is one of the least popular students in Truham Grammar School because he prefers to live in a world of his own. Charlie, Tao, and Elle are the only ones who can enter into the same. Through the trio, Nick, Tara, and Darcy also become a part of Isaac’s world. His life turns around when he befriends James, who is also into books. Their similar interests bring them closer. While Charlie cherishes his relationship with Nick and Tao processes his feelings for Elle, Isaac wonders how one experiences the mystery that’s known as love. He even asks Charlie about the same but the latter’s answer doesn’t help him in any way.

Isaac and James get closer during their study trip to Paris. When Charlie appears with a hickey out of nowhere, James wonders whether Isaac gave the former the same, only for the two friends to clarify the confusion. James then reveals to Isaac that he has a crush on the latter and the two of them end up sharing a kiss. Isaac, however, doesn’t feel anything romantic or sexual toward his new companion, which puzzles him. The more he witnesses Charlie’s love for Nick and Tao’s feelings for Elle, the more he realizes that he isn’t a person like them.

While attending an exhibition at Elle’s Lambert School of Art, Isaac interacts with an aromantic and asexual artist. The artist’s work and words about being free from the conventional notions of love and sexuality resonate with Isaac immensely. He goes to the library to pick up a book about asexuality, which indicates that Isaac connects with the definition of the same. Although Isaac doesn’t come out as asexual in the second season explicitly, Alice Oseman, the creator of the series, already confirmed the character’s sexual orientation.

“Asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world. I hope when it happens in ‘Heartstopper,’ it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him,” Oseman told Attitude. In the already-announced third season, we can expect Isaac to reveal to his friends that he is asexual.

However, it will not be easy for Isaac to come out as asexual. Upon witnessing James’ presence in Isaac’s life, the latter’s friends ship them together and expect them to form an endearing relationship without even considering the possibility of their friend having no interest in doing the same. Even Isaac’s queer friends seemingly have a conventional belief that everybody is romantic, which is not really the case as far as he is concerned. Therefore, he may need to give his friends enough time to understand and accept him as an asexual and aromantic person.

While Isaac is asexual, Tobie Donovan, the actor who plays the character, is openly gay. “I’ve always been such a huge Marvel fan but to see someone like me in a movie like that was just so special. Showed me I can be gay and still be a superhero, and I’m 19 and out, can’t imagine how it would feel for a kid still in the closet,” the actor shared while writing about Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in a Marvel movie, of ‘Eternals.’

