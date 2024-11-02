Hallmark’s Holiday Mismatch: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Caroline Labrèche, ‘Holiday Mismatch’ follows Kath and Barbara, who are polar opposites and have to tolerate each other when they join the Christmas committee. While Kath enjoys lighthearted festive traditions and fun, Barbara finds her attitude exhausting and remains uptight. The two have one thing in common, though: both their adult children, Shane and Lauren, are unlucky in love. Unbeknownst to each other, they set the two up through a dating app. Realizing that they may become family when Shane and Lauren develop feelings for each other, the mothers team up to stop their romance. However, in the process, they find themselves getting along and enjoying Christmas together. As the relationships deepen and traditions are exchanged, the Hallmark comedy movie creates a cozy, wintry backdrop and a bright, festive atmosphere that seems to exude Christmas charm.

Where Was Hallmark’s Holiday Mismatch Filmed?

Filming for ‘Holiday Mismatch’ was carried out in and around Montreal, Quebec. Tentatively titled ‘The Mistletoe Match,’ principal photography for the movie began in late August 2024 and was wrapped up in three weeks by early September of the same year. The cast and crew seemed to have an entertaining time behind the scenes of the film despite their tight filming schedule. Actor Jon McLaren, who plays Shane, especially appreciated the comedic talents of his costars Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea. He took to Instagram and wrote “I hope you have as much fun watching as we did making it!” Rhea herself was glad to reunite with Broderick and film in Montreal, as she has a history with both the city and her costar. “We got to film in Montreal which I fell back in love with,” wrote the veteran actress in an Instagram post.

Montreal, Quebec

Located in the province of Quebec on an island in the Saint Lawrence River, Montreal became the filming location for ‘Holiday Mismatch.’ Montreal is known for transforming into a winter wonderland during the holiday season, with snow-dusted streets, twinkling lights, and decorations lining areas like Old Montreal and the Plateau. However, since the film crew worked in the city during the fall, they had put in considerable effort to depict it as such. The team mainly shot in suburban filming properties and focused less on the famed historical neighborhoods of the city. Hallmark production teams are known to use potato flakes to create fake snow while completely transforming their filming sites for Christmas movies with holiday-themed decor.

Montreal has become a major hub for film production, drawing filmmakers from all over due to its state-of-the-art facilities, skilled workforce, and enticing tax incentives for the industry. The city has a history of hosting holiday films and is slowly becoming a regular Hallmark shooting destination. Other Hallmark and holiday movies shot in Montreal include ‘Our Christmas Mural,’ ‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside,’ ‘Merry Swissmas,’ and ‘Swept Up by Christmas.’

Holiday Mismatch Cast

‘Holiday Mismatch’ stars Beth Broderick as Barbara Harrison, Caroline Rhea as Kath Stone, Jon McLaren as Shane Harrison, and Maxine Denis as Lauren Stone. Broderick and Rhea are known for acting together in ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ essaying the witch sisters Zelda and Hilda Spellman, respectively. Broderick has also taken on the role of Diane Janssen in ‘Lost’ and Annie B in HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects.’ Rhea is recognized for her work in ‘The Perfect Man’ as Gloria, ‘Christmas with the Kranks’ as Candi, and ‘Ready to Rumble’ as Eugenia King. She can also be seen in the TV shows ‘Hearts Afire,’ ‘The 5 Mrs. Buchanans,’ and Max’s ‘Love & Death.’

Maxine Denis is a Lebanese Canadian actress who you may have seen in ‘Marry F*** Kill’ as Paige Ludlow, ‘Polarized’ as Dalia, ‘Pillow Talk’ as Zoey, and NBC’s ‘Transplant’ as Becky. Jon McLaren is an experienced actor who has garnered experience in holiday and thriller films. His credits include ‘Christmas on Windmill Way,’ ‘Sappy Holiday,’ ‘Christmas on the Rocks,’ and ‘Picture Perfect Romance.’ Supporting cast members of ‘Holiday Mismatch’ include Bruce Dinsmore as Mark Harrison, Amanda Ip as Danielle, Rebecca Croll as Yolanda Sharp, and Kadeem A. Maxwell as Zeke.

Read More: Hallmark’s My Sweet Austrian Holiday: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast