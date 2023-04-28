10 Shows Like Love & Death You Must See

Discontent and in the search for more, Candy Montgomery, a housewife from Texas, finds herself in a deadly situation after she decides to have an affair with a man from her church. Creator David E. Kelley’s inspiration stems from the real-life brutality that transpired in Texas in the 1980s. The crime drama miniseries explores the severity of a harrowing crime that leaves authorities dealing with brutality of unprecedented measures.

The series features Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Tom Pelphrey and Olivia Grace Applegate. With dramatized sequences that bring forth a number of twists and turns, ‘Love & Death’ manages to keep viewers in a spell. So, if you enjoyed the high-stakes drama that evolves throughout the miniseries, then here is a list of shows that will engross you just the same. You can find several of these television shows, like ‘Love & Death’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. The Girl from Plainville (2022)

This television drama series revolves around the events that lead to the death of Conrad Roy. The series reveals the frightening elements of pressure from peers and the nebulous created by mobile apps. As secrets about Conrad’s suicide begin to unravel, the resulting chaos leads answers to his girlfriend Michelle Carter. Created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, the series features Elle Fanning, Chloe Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan and Norbert Leo Butz.

When deceit and illusions of identity become the premise for sordid crimes to follow, one is forced to think just how benign the internet is. So if you loved the secrets and harmless fun posited in ‘Love & Death’ in the beginning, then you will find ‘The Girl from Plainville’ equally addictive.

9. The Staircase (2022)

The series follows the story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of the murder of his wife. While the seemingly flourishing life of the couple doesn’t evoke any room for mysteries, the death of his wife Kathleen opens the Pandora’s box and leaves Peterson at the mercy of a tumultuous legal battle. Creator Antonio Campos creates a stirring magic, capable of keeping viewers on the edge.

The series features Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Sophie Turner and Patrick Schwarzenegger. So if you loved the themes of trouble in paradise in ‘Love & Death’, then you will find ‘The Staircase’ equally stimulating.

8. Alias Grace (2017)

‘Alias Grace’ encapsulates how free will can become a mere illusion, especially when deterministic elements trapeze a person’s story. The show follows the story of Grace Marks, a convicted felon in conversation with a psychiatrist and the riveting discussion that tries to ascertain whether or not Grace is culpable for the murders she has been accused of. The series is created by Sarah Polley and features Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Rebecca Liddiard and Paul Gross. So, if you found the elements of the human psyche intriguing in ‘Love & Death’, then you will find ‘Alias Grace’ equally entertaining.

7. Bates Motel (2013-2017)

The story follows the mother-son duo of Norma and Norman. After the death of Norman’s father, widow Norma Louise Bates decides to move to White Pine Bay, a town in Oregon, where they purchase a rundown motel to begin a new life. The series follows an oedipal tenacity merged with serial murder, cover-ups and terrifying betrayals. Featuring Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga, Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke and Rihanna, the series has been created by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin and Anthony Cipriano. So, if you loved the twisted dynamics that gave way to unpredictable crimes in ‘Love & Death,’ then you will find ‘Bates Motel’ just as fun.

6. Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

The show follows a question of faith and belief as a devout detective finds himself investigating a brutal murder. As the series descends into LDS fundamentalism and political unrest, the murder of Brenda, a young-spirited broadcast journalism major, makes one question the vitality of it all. The series features Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Rory Culkin, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell and Gil Birmingham. Creator Dustin Lance Black keeps viewers on the hook with a narrative of twists and turns. So, if you found the monstrous premise of ‘Love & Death’ interesting, then ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ will deliver several similar themes for you to enjoy.

5. Candy (2022)

Yet another retelling of the infamous murder featured in ‘Love & Death’, ‘Candy’ also follows the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman whose actions lead her to become the prime suspect in the murder of her neighbor Betty Gore. With performances from Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, Timothy Simons and Raul Esparza, the show focuses on yet another rendition of the horrific crime that left people aghast worldwide. Creators Nick Antosca and Robin Veith keep the plot filled with taut tension that comes to the surface at the eleventh hour, making this the perfect show to binge on next.

4. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

The series follows the murder of an eleven-year-old child Daniel Latimer and the shaken-up beach town of Broadchurch. As detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller get on the case, they slowly start to unravel a number of mysteries that makes members of the town turn on each other. The cast features David Tenant, Olivia Colman, Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey and Eve Myles.

The series is created by Chris Chibnall and follows a dangerous mystery that unearths in the quaint picturesque town of Broadchurch. So, if you enjoyed the mixture of dangerous realities in ‘Love & Death’, then ‘Broadchurch’ will intrigue you equally.

3. Sharp Objects (2018)

The show features the story of Camille Preaker, an emotionally wrought reporter who finds herself in the midst of an unlikely situation when she comes back home to report the murders of two young girls. The show is created by Marti Noxon and features Amy Adams, Eliza Scanlen, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Sydney Sweeney and Taylor John Smith.

As the series catapults into the tightly wound premises of a small town, the limning discontent becomes slowly apparent. So, if you enjoyed the fascinating yet disturbing events that ensued in ‘Love & Death’, then you will find ‘Sharp Objects’ equally interesting.

2. You (2018-)

This television show follows the themes of deceptive niceties that reserve horror within. The show follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager whose psychotic tendencies lead him to follow women as he finds ways to enrapture and lure them into a web of lies and conceit, only to throw them away when he is done. The series follows a number of twists and turns that leave viewers horrified and aghast at the scale of thrill.

With Penn Badgley essaying the character of Joe Goldberg, the series also features Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Arnold, Elizabeth Lail, and Shay Mitchell. The series has been created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. If you were drawn to the psychological premise of ‘Love & Death’, then you will find ‘You’ just as captivating.

1. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

When an unexpected death leaves five women in Monterey, California, at the mercy of each other, drama and chaos ensue. While the death of Celeste’s husband leaves the entire community in shock, the events that unearth the heartbreaking story leading to the murder are just as gripping. Based on the eponymous novel by Liane Moriarty, the show is also a David E. Kelley creation.

Featuring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Meryl Streep and Alexander Skarsgard, the series appeals to viewers for its engaging drama that takes a number of twists and turns. So, if you found hidden secrets and the ensuing chaos in ‘Love & Death’ appealing, then ‘Big Little Lies’ will be the right series for you to watch next!

