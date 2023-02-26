How Did Elizabeth Lose Her Baby in 1923? Will She Never Get Pregnant?

Paramount+’s ‘1923’ is a prequel to ‘Yellowstone‘ and tells the story of the Dutton family during a time of socioeconomic instability. In the first season, viewers meet Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford (Michelle Randolph), who is integral to the Dutton family’s present and future. Elizabeth’s pregnancy ensures that the Dutton family will see another generation and turns out to be the only positive news during a time of turmoil for the Duttons. However, in the finale, Elizabeth suffers a miscarriage leaving viewers shocked. If you are wondering how Elizabeth lost her baby and if she will ever get pregnant again in ‘1923,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

How Did Elizabeth Lose Her Baby?

Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford is the daughter of Bob Strafford and a neighbor of the Duttons. She is engaged to Jacob Dutton’s grand-nephew, Jack Dutton. The couple plans to get married but postpone their plans after Banner Creighton and his men attack the Duttons. Elizabeth is injured in the ensuing gunfight, and her father dies. In the aftermath, Elizabeth chooses the Yellowstone Ranch as her home. As a result, Elizabeth and Jack live together at the ranch and plan to start a family together. Elizabeth reveals she is pregnant in the fifth episode, titled ‘Ghost of Zebrina.’ Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) decides to make things official by planning a wedding for Elizabeth and Jack.

In the first season finale, titled ‘Nothing Left to Lose,’ Elizabeth is taking a bath when she experiences some discomfort in her stomach. Later, a doctor visits Elizabeth and reveals she has suffered a miscarriage. Jack comforts Elizabeth after the loss of their baby. However, the exact reason for the miscarriage is not mentioned in the episode. Earlier in the series, it is revealed that Jack’s mother, Emma Dutton, also suffered a miscarriage. Similarly, John Dutton III in ‘Yellowstone’ reveals his mother lost a child shortly after the baby’s birth. As a result, it is safe to say the Dutton family has a history of such incidents. Therefore, it is likely that genetic reasons caused the miscarriage.

Will Elizabeth Never Get Pregnant?

The untimely miscarriage of Elizabeth’s baby raises questions about the Dutton family’s tree established in the other shows of the universe. Elizabeth and Jack’s baby was believed to be the next link in the Dutton family tree. John Dutton Jr, the father of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, is believed to be the son of Jack and Elizabeth. However, in the finale, Elizabeth laments the death of her unborn baby. Moreover, Elizabeth fears she will never be pregnant again. However, Jack and Elizabeth’s baby is essential for establishing the known facts about the Dutton family tree.

Nonetheless, given the narrative arc of Elizabeth and Jack, it seems unlikely she will become pregnant again. In the season finale, Jack encourages Elizabeth to find another purpose. Jack uses the example of his great-aunt, Cara Dutton, and comforts Elizabeth that his love for her will remain the same even if they can never have a family of their own. Considering the major emotional impact of the miscarriage on Jack and Elizabeth, it seems possible that Elizabeth will never get pregnant.

According to a popular theory, Spencer and Alexandra will have a baby but die before raising it. Hence, Elizabeth will find a new purpose in raising the child with Jack, filling the gap in the Dutton family tree. All things said, the Dutton family is faced with another tragedy after Elizabeth’s miscarriage, and it could shape Elizabeth into the next strong matriarch of the Dutton family, mirroring Cara. However, viewers will have to tune in for the show’s already confirmed second season to be a definitive answer about Elizabeth’s chances of becoming a mother.

