Where is John Dutton Jr in 1923, Explained

Paramount+’s ‘1923’ is a prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ a fan-favorite Western drama that follows the lives of the Dutton family. The family’s history is explored through the prequel series and focuses on an earlier generation of the Duttons fighting to protect the Yellowstone Ranch. It features Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) as they lead the Duttons against their foes and several socioeconomic challenges. As the narrative of ‘1923’ bridges the gap between the past and present Duttons, viewers are likely to be confused about the whereabouts of John Dutton Jr. If you are wondering where John Dutton Jr is during the events of ‘1923,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is John Dutton Jr?

John Dutton Jr is a character first introduced in the parent series ‘Yellowstone.’ The Western drama focuses on Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, who serves as the Dutton family’s patriarch in the present day. He inherited the Yellowstone Ranch from his father, who owned the ancestral ranch until his death. The Yellowstone Ranch was founded by James Dutton (Tim McGraw), the first generation Dutton rancher to settle in Montana. Costner’s character and his father are both descendants of James Dutton.

The father of Cosnter’s John Dutton appears in the second season of ‘Yellowstone,’ with actor Dabney Coleman playing the role. However, the actor is credited as John Dutton Sr in the episode’s credits. After the premiere of ‘1883,’ the Dutton family tree was expanded with James’ son becoming John Dutton I. Consequently, Coleman’s John Dutton was named John Dutton II, aka John Dutton Jr. Meanwhile, Cosnter’s character is now identified as John Dutton III. Thus, it is safe to say that John Dutton Jr is the father of Kevin Cosnter’s John Dutton III.

Where Is John Dutton Jr in 1923?

John Dutton Jr (also known as John Dutton II) is yet to appear in ‘1923.’ The series serves as a continuation of ‘1883’ and takes place roughly forty years after its predecessor. It follows Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton, and his wife, Cara Dutton, as they lead the Yellowstone Ranch. Other Dutton family members who appear in the show include James’ sons, John Dutton I (James Badge Dale) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar). Given the known facts about the Dutton family tree, it is safe to say that John Dutton Jr descends from one of James Dutton’s sons.

However, the reason John Dutton Jr does not appear in ‘1923’ is simply because he was not born at the time when the show’s events take place. A popular theory claims that John Dutton Jr is the son of John Dutton I’s son, Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), and his fiancée Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford (Michelle Randolph). The show’s sixth episode, titled ‘One Ocean Closer to Destiny,’ reveals that Elizabeth is pregnant, implying that the to-be-born child is John Dutton Jr. Jack naming his son after his deceased father also supports the theory that John Dutton Jr is the son of Jack and Elizabeth Dutton.

In his solitary appearance in ‘Yellowstone,’ John Dutton Jr appears to be in his 70s and dies from cancer. The flashback sequence featuring the character is set during the late 90s. Therefore, John Dutton Jr was likely born sometime around the events of 1923, further supporting the theory. Actors from the show have teased that characters from ‘Yellowstone’ will appear in the prequel. However, given the logical restrictions because the two shows are set nearly a century apart, the only character who could appear is John Dutton Jr. Hence, it seems like only a matter of time before we see an infant version of John Dutton Jr in ‘1923.’

Read More: Will Spencer and Alexandra Have a Baby in 1923, Explained