Who Is Jack Dutton? How is He Related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton?

Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923’ follows the lives of Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family during the 1920s. Jacob leads the Duttons during the period to confront several challenges that threaten their survival in the form of Prohibition and the Great Depression. The first episode of the series follows Jacob preparing to lead his cattle to the hills to graze with his relatives, including Jack Dutton, one of the youngest of the lot. Since Jack is a significant part of the episode’s narrative, the viewers must be eager to know more about him. Well, here’s what we can share about him! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Jack Dutton?

Jack Dutton is the son of John Dutton Sr., the son of James Dutton, who established the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Since John Dutton Sr. is the nephew of Jacob, Jack Dutton is the great-nephew of the Dutton patriarch. Although Jack is a cowboy, he is only learning the way of life of one. In the first episode of the series, Jacob plans to go to the hills with the cattle to feed them and asks Jack to postpone his wedding for the same. Jack initially prioritizes his wedding over tending to the cattle like a cowboy shouldn’t be doing. Jacob has to make it clear to Jack that the cattle cannot survive without food but humans can without a wedding.

Jacob’s “lesson” teaches Jack how a cowboy should always prioritize the needs of the cattle that help one survive. In light of the same, Jack is introduced to the viewers as a budding cowboy and not as an experienced one. Another characteristic that defines Jack is his spontaneity. When he realizes that he cannot marry Elizabeth Strafford, he goes to his fiancée and reveals the same without giving a thought to how it will affect her. His overconfidence that he can deal with Elizabeth’s reaction nearly costs him his relationship with her. After Jack makes the predicament worse by provoking Elizabeth, it is his grand-aunt Cara Dutton who saves his relationship with Elizabeth for him.

The first episode of the series ends with a herder who enters the Dutton ranch to feed his sheep and shoots at Jack when the latter finds out about the former. Although the herder shoots at Jack from a considerable distance, there is a possibility that Jack is fatally wounded. Darren Mann, who plays Luke Chalfant in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ portrays Jack in the Western drama. The actor appears as Baz in ‘Animal Kingdom,’ Travis Hunter in ‘Fortunate Son,’ Ballas Kohl in ‘Giant Little Ones,’ and Vladimir in ‘Twisted Blues,’ as well.

How is Jack Dutton Related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton?

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III is the grandson of Jack Dutton. Jack, possibly with Elizabeth, welcomes John Dutton Jr. AKA John Dutton II to the world. John Dutton Jr. is the father of John Dutton III, which makes Jack Costner’s character’s grandfather. In the first episode of the series, Jacob Dutton jokes about the possibility of Elizabeth already pregnant with Jack’s child. If Jack doesn’t survive the possible gunshot wound, John Dutton II must have been born after the death of the latter’s father. If that’s the case, the present-time Dutton patriarch’s father may have been nurtured by Jack’s father John Dutton Sr., mother Emma, Jacob and Cara, and Elizabeth.

Read More: Who Is Spencer Dutton? How Is He Related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton?