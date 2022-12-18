How is Helen Mirren’s Cara Related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton?

A prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923’ follows the life of Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch after the same was established by his brother James Dutton. The series follows the challenges Jacob confronts when the state of Montana faces Prohibition and the Great Depression, which troubles the lives of the ranchers. The first episode of the series opens a window to the personal and professional lives of the Dutton patriarch. Cara Dutton is an integral part of Jacob’s life. If the admirers of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe wants to know more about her, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Cara Dutton?

Cara Dutton is the wife of Jacob Dutton and the matriarch of a new generation of Duttons. While Jacob gets engaged with the affairs of the livestock commission, Cara runs their household. She is a dear aunt to Jack Dutton, the son of her and Jacob’s nephew John Dutton Sr. When Jack’s relationship with Elizabeth Strafford gets threatened by the former’s departure to the mountains with his elders, it is Cara who saves their togetherness. Using her wisdom and life experience, she talks to an enraged Elizabeth and brings her to Jack for the two young ones to reunite after a fight. While Jacob remains a dominant and at times scary presence among his relatives, they all experience the warmth Cara shares with them.

Cara also knows the significance of the institution of the family. In the first episode, she writes a letter to Spencer Dutton, Jacob’s other nephew, and asks him whether he will be returning to his family in Montana. When Jacob seemingly lives his life without much patience and tolerance, we see a forbearing Cara dealing with Spencer’s decision to be away from his family. From her letter, it is evident that Cara is the one who has been holding the Duttons together as a family while Jacob is engaged with several obligations as the custodian of the ranch and livestock commissioner.

Having said that, Cara is not someone who can be taken for granted. In the opening scene of the film, we see her unflinchingly killing someone who calls her “mother.” The person can be her son or someone who is close to her emotionally or in a familial way. Still, she manages to shoot him down, which shows that she can be as ruthless as her husband if a predicament demands the same. As the series progresses, we may see Cara as both a heartening presence in the Dutton Ranch and a merciless fighter when she is provoked to hold a gun.

How is Cara Related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton?

The ‘Yellowstone’ universe begins with depicting the life saga of John Dutton III, the patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the present time. The Duttons’ history traces back to James Dutton, who established the ranch in Montana. James Dutton’s three children include John Dutton Sr., Cara’s nephew. Jack Dutton is the son of John Dutton Sr. and the great-nephew of Cara. Jack extends his family line by fathering John Dutton Jr. or John Dutton II, who is the great-grand-nephew of the Dutton matriarch in ‘1923.’

John Dutton Jr. is the father of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III, which makes the latter the great-great-grand-nephew of Cara. In other words, Cara is the great-great-grand-aunt of the present-time Dutton patriarch. While the Prohibition and Great Depression hit Montana, it is the resilience and determination of Jacob and Cara that saves the Dutton Ranch. Cara is expected to continue extending her support for her husband while the latter will deal with the outsiders who threaten the way of life in Montana, a fight that is continued by John Dutton III in ‘Yellowstone’ as well.

Read More: Who Is Emma Dutton in 1923? How Is She Related to John Dutton?