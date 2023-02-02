Is 80 for Brady Based on a True Story?

’80 for Brady’ is a sports comedy film directed by Kyle Marvin, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field in the lead roles. The plot follows four elderly women who are die-hard fans of the New England Patriots and the team’s star player Tom Brady. Therefore, they embark on an adventure to watch their favorite player playing in Super Bowl LI in Houston.

However, along the way, the group faces several challenges, and their friendship is also tested. Given the passion and dedication of the four women, viewers must be wondering if the film is inspired by true events. If you are looking for details about the inspiration behind ’80 for Brady,’ here is everything you need to know!

Is 80 for Brady a True Story?

’80 for Brady’ is partially based on a true story. It is written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, who are known for co-writing the 2019 coming-of-age comedy film ‘Booksmart‘ directed by Olivia Wilde. The film’s title refers to American Football player Tom Brady. Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, better known as “Tom Brady,” played in the National Football League for 23 seasons. He played for the New England Patriots, winning six of his seven Super Bowl Championships with the team. However, Brady is not the focus of the film’s story and only plays a small supporting part in it.

The film is loosely inspired by the lives of five women in their 80s and explores their die-hard passion for Brady and the New England Patriots. The five women dubbed themselves as the “Over 80 for Brady” fan club. The group comprised Betty Pensavalle, Elaine St. Martin, Claire Boardman, and their friends Pat and Anita. After the passing of their husbands, the women forged a friendship through their passion for football and their habit of frequently watching the Patriots’ games on TV, living in a Massachusetts town.

The grandson of Pensavalle, Max Gross, reportedly pitched the idea to convert the Over 80 for Brady fan club’s story into a feature film. Eventually, Haskins and Halpern wrote the screenplay based on the lives of the five women while Kyle Marvin served as the director. However, the film is not a direct adaptation of real events. The Over 80 for Brady fan club’s story only serves as the foundation for the movie’s premise. Furthermore, the film’s plot is mostly fictional and heavily deviates from reality.

Firstly, the film’s iteration of the women who Brady fans are only remotely reminiscent of the real women, with the characters’ names being changed. Moreover, the group only consists of four friends instead of five. It is possible that the makers amalgamated Pat and Anita into a single character for creative reasons. The film follows Lou, Trish, Maura, and Betty as they embark on a quest to watch their favorite player playing in Super Bowl LI. However, in reality, the Over 80 for Brady did not make it to the sporting event held in 2017.

Similarly, other incidents in the film, such as the women competing in a hot wing eating contest and posing as backup dancers for the Super Bowl’s halftime show, are not anecdotes pulled from the lives of real women. Instead, they are fictional events concocted by the writers to advance the storyline. In reality, the women did not meet Tom Brady as the film depicts.

At present, Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin are active members of the fan club, with Claire Boardman having passed away and Pat and Anita in an assisted living facility. However, the film draws some semblance of realism by recreating the events of Super Bowl LI with Brady’s former teammates, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman, making cameo appearances.

All things said, ’80 for Brady’ is mostly a fictional story that draws loose inspiration from the life of Betty Pensavalle, Elaine St. Martin, Claire Boardman, Pat, and Anita. The film takes several liberties while telling the story of a group of elderly women who share the same passion for the Patriots. Nonetheless, it pays an ode to their friendship and is rooted in its characters’ emotional attachment to their favorite football player. Hence, the narrative is relatable for the viewers and leaves an impression of realism.

