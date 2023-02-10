Is At Midnight Based on a True Story?

Paramont Plus’ ‘At Midnight’ is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Sophie and Alejandro. She is a Hollywood superstar and he works as a junior manager at a hotel in Mexico. Sophie arrives there to shoot for her latest film. Things are complicated as is becasue she has broken up with Adam, her co-star and boyfriend who was cheating on her. Meeting Alejandro is like a breath of fresh air for her, but he is bound by the hotel policy to not mingle with guests.

Sophie and Alejandro’s romance soars through their secret meetings at midnight. The film reveals their hopes and dreams and how they factor into each other’s wildly different lives. Directed by Jonah Feingold, ‘At Midnight’ is rooted in the classic tropes of a rom-com but also gives a fresh story to the audience. If you are wondering whether it based on a true story or a book, then here’s what you should know.

Is At Midnight Based on Real Events?

No, ‘At Midnight is not based on a true story or a book. The original script of the film was written by Giovanni Porta, and was later polished by Maria Hinojos and Jonah Feingold. The director revealed that the idea originated with actor Diego Boneta, who also serves as a producer of the film. He wanted to set a love story in Mexico, breaking away from the ‘Narcos’ image and was interested in showing the beauty and life of Mexico City. Referencing movies like ‘Midnight in Paris’ and ‘Sleepless in Seattle’, Boneta emphasised on the role that a city plays in any romantic comedy. Through ‘At Midnight’, he wanted to focus on all that Mexico City has to offer in this context.

In an interview with Screenrant, Boneta revealed that in 2018, he had a meeting with Paramount where they inquired about the next project he was going to produce. He gave them a rough idea of a rom-com “in the vein of Notting Hill” which would be set in Mexico. Following the meeting, Boneta and his producing partners approached Porta to write the script. This paved the way for the making of the film with Feingold, whose ‘Dating and New York’ had impressed Boneta and the other producers, coming on board as the director and giving his own twist to the storytelling.

Before the filming commenced, the entire team of ‘At Midnight’ spent a week in Mexico City, imbibing the culture and the beauty of the place. Boneta took it upon himself to introduce them to various aspects of the city, from its restaurants and bars to its art and the people. This allowed the director to imbibe the vibe of the city, which further enriched the script. For Feingold, it was important to give a nod all the classics that have influenced him over the years, but he also wanted to create something that felt both contemporary as well as a fairy tale.

Talking about the film that influenced him, Feingold revealed that he and the crew drew upon the films of Billy Wilder, Nancy Meyers and Nora Ephron, while also adding elements from classic Disney fairy tale romances like ‘Cinderella’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Lady and the Tramp’. Movies like ‘Singing in the Rain’, ‘Day and Night’ and ‘It Happened One Night’ were also referred to while deciding on the presentation of ‘At Midnight’ and how best to make it something that the audience can find dreamy as well as realistic.

In the movie, the characters have to deal with the challenges that feel very real. Both Sophie and Alejandro have problems in their personal and professional lives that the audience can deem relatable. Be it the fear to start a new venture or to jump headfirst into a new relationship or struggling to let go of a previous one, ‘At Midnight’ keeps itself close to reality, even though it is entirely fictional.

