Is Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire a True Story? Where is it Filmed?

Directed by Andrea Molaioli and Stefano Cipani, ‘Devotion, A Story of Love’ and Desire AKA ‘Fedeltà’ is an Italian drama TV series on Netflix. It follows Carlo and Margherita, a young married couple whose relationship gets damaged when he allegedly cheats on her. The doubt on his fidelity raises a question on their marriage and they get tempted to cross the boundaries of morality.

Starring Michele Riondino and Lucrezia Guidone, ‘Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire’ delves into the intricacies of marriage and the many layers of human desire and love. The picturesque visual backdrop of Italian locales adds an aesthetic element to the narrative. If you are curious to know more about all the gorgeous locations where it is filmed, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together.

Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire Filming Locations

‘Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire’ is filmed in various parts of Italy, particularly in Milan, Rimini, and Rome. Production for season 1 commenced in January 2021 and was most likely completed in March 2021. Now, here are more details about the filming sites.

Milan, Italy

Major portions of ‘Devotion, A Story of Love’ and Desire season 1 were filmed in Milan, the capital city of the region of Lombardi. The cast and crew most likely filmed at the ME Milan Il Duca, a luxurious hotel located at Piazza della Repubblica, 13. The bustling metropolis is an international hub of fashion, design, and finance, and houses the national stock exchange. Rich in history, culture, and art, Milan is covered with interconnected canals and surrounded by serene lakes.

The cityscape is a mix of ancient Gothic architecture and modern skyscrapers. Some of the most popular tourist spots in Milan are the Milan Cathedral, Royal Palace of Milan, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Cimitero Monumentale, and Sempione Park. The movies ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Murder Mystery,’ and ‘Anna‘ were filmed in the city.

Rimini, Italy

Some scenes from season 1 were filmed in Rimini, a coastal city in the Emilia-Romagna region. It lies between the Marecchia and Ausa rivers and is one of the most famous seaside resorts in Europe. The city has prominent Roman architectural landmarks such as the Arch of Augustus and the Tiberius Bridge, along with the Renaissance marvel Tempio Malatestiano.

Furthermore, the City Museum in Rimini has numerous archaeological exhibits from different periods and places. ‘Hudson Hawk’ and ‘The Face of an Angel’ are some of the movies that were filmed in Rimini.

Rome, Italy

‘Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire’ season 1 was partly filmed in Rome, the national capital. The highly populated city has a diverse history spanning 28 centuries and is a significant center of art, architecture, religion, and culture. Rome has a pleasant Mediterranean climate and attracts millions of tourists each year.

The Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, Pantheon, and Piazza del Campidoglio are a few of the main architectural attractions of the city. Furthermore, the world-renowned Cinecittà Studios where several movies and TV shows are filmed, are located in Rome. The movies ‘Spectre’ and ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ and the TV series ‘The Flight Attendant‘ were filmed in the city.

Is Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire a True Story?

No, ‘Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire’ is not a true story. It is based on author Marco Missiroli’s bestselling 2019 novel ‘Fedeltà,’ which touches upon the themes of jealousy, betrayal, love, and insecurity. However, it is likely that the author, as well as the show’s writers Alessandro Fabbri, Elisa Amoruso, and Laura Colella, have taken inspiration from their observations of human behavior. The series skillfully depicts the marital dynamics of a thirty-something husband and wife and the complications that lead to and arise from adultery.

These themes have been well depicted in various other TV series like ‘Fishbowl Wives,’ which follows the lives of six women trapped in problematic marriages who resort to infidelity to seek love. Another such TV show is ‘The Affair‘ which sheds light on the emotional and psychological impact of extramarital affairs on couples. Noah and Alison find a distraction from their marriages in each other, but soon their tumultuous relationship causes pain and agony for their spouses and loved ones.

Thus, even though ‘Devotion, A Story of Love and Desire’ is not based on real events, it explores the true aspects of adult relationships and chemistry between couples. The nuanced performances of the cast members and the relatable traits and experiences of the characters further make the show more believable.

Read More: Best Italian Movies on Netflix