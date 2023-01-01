Is Jacob Dutton Dutton Dead? Is Harrison Ford Leaving 1923?

‘1923’ on Paramount+ tells a new chapter in the origins of the Dutton family. The series revolves around Jacob Dutton, who leads the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch against the family’s enemies. The prequel continues the story from ‘1883‘ and stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton. However, in the third episode, the enemies, namely Banner Creighton, get the upper hand as Jacob is severely wounded following a gunfight. If you are wondering whether Jacob Dutton succumbs to the inquiries or lives to fight another day, here is everything you need to know about Harrison Ford’s future in ‘1923.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Jacob Dutton Dutton Dead?

Jacob Dutton is the patriarch of the Dutton family in the series ‘1923.’ He is the brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and the uncle to John Dutton Sr (James Badge Dale) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar). Jacob is a dedicated rancher married to Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) and fights to protect his family and their ancestral land against their foes. In the first episode, local sheepman Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and Jacob Dutton have an argument sparking an enmity between the two. After Jacob finds Banner grazing his sheep on the Dutton family’s land, he hangs Banner and his associates. However, Banner survives and returns home.

In the third episode, titled ‘The War Has Come Home,’ Jacob Dutton and his family visit the town for some work. After spending the night at a hotel. Jacob and his family start their journey back home. However, while crossing an open field, the Duttons are attacked by a group of gunmen led by Banner. During the ensuing gunfight, John Dutton dies, and Jack Dutton is shot in the shoulder. Banner fires at Jacob with an automatic gun, and he is shot in the abdomen at least thrice. While Jacob is alive at the episode’s end, he is severely wounded and faces a complex medical procedure to survive.

Is Harrison Ford Leaving 1923?

Ford’s Jacob Dutton is the second patriarch of the Dutton family. However, he struggles to protect his family amidst several problems, such as Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. In the third episode of the series, Jacob is mortally wounded during the gunfight with Banner Creighton and his men. He has several bullets in his abdomen and looks unlikely to survive. In the episode’s final moments, Cara Dutton writes a letter to Spencer Dutton, implying that Jacob will not survive despite the doctors arriving in time to treat him.

Ford is credited as a series regular for the first season of ‘1923.’ The actor’s interviews do not indicate his early exit from the series. However, the promotional material for the show, especially the trailer, features scenes of the characters only from the first three episodes. Therefore, Ford likely only shot three episodes for the show, with his character dying at the end of episode 3. Outside his work in ‘1923,’ Ford will reprise his role as the titular archaeologist in the fifth installment of the ‘Indiana Jones‘ franchise.

Ford is also a series regular in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ and is slated to play the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films ‘Captain America: New World Order’ and ‘Thunderbolts.’ Given Ford’s busy schedule and signing on to other high-profile projects, it is likely that he only committed to a small part in ‘1923,’ lasting only a handful of episodes.

Moreover, the death of Ford’s Jacob would put a spotlight on the other characters, such as Cara, Spencer, and jack Dutton, forcing them to fight against the Dutton family’s foes and avenge Jacob’s death. As things stand, Jacob Dutton seems closer to death than survival. Therefore, it seems like Ford’s time on the show is coming to an end, with the actor already having several other projects in the pipeline. On the other hand, the first of ‘1923’ will consist of eight episodes. So, we still have plenty to look forward to.

