Is Lifetime’s A Dangerous Affair Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who’s in the Cast?

Directed by Christie Will Wolf, Lifetime’s ‘A Dangerous Affair,’ AKA ‘Her Obsession,’ is a romantic thriller movie that revolves around pilates instructor Amelie Didot. After a painful divorce, Amelie moves to a new city and starts her own studio. As her business starts flourishing, Amelie soon finds herself in a passionate relationship with a British media mogul, journalist Pierce Dalton. However, Pierce’s ex-girlfriend Fran Gibbons is still obsessed with him and is determined to get back with the journalist, no matter the cost.

Thanks to its engaging plot and talented actors, the Lifetime movie has garnered praise from several viewers. While many commented upon the movie’s realistic elements, others could not help but admire its visual side. Naturally, many are curious to know if the film is based on a real-life incident and where it was lensed. Well, we are here to answer the same!

Is A Dangerous Affair a True Story?

No, ‘A Dangerous Affair’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written and directed by Christie Will Wolf, whose other works include ‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ and ‘Christmas Time Is Here.’ Despite being a fictional tale, the Lifetime movie does share some elements with real life. The movie’s major themes like heartbreak, obsession, and romance certainly seem inspired by reality. If one turns their eyes toward the news, it is easy to see cases that bear a resemblance to ‘A Dangerous Affair.’

Take the case of Taffari Celestine from Tucson, Arizona. On June 19, 2022, 24-year-old Celestine reportedly drove to Phoenix, Arizona, in order to confront his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend Danica Aiken and her new boyfriend, 38-year-old Eric Sands. After the argument escalated, Celestine apparently took out his gun and shot Sands, leading to the latter’s demise. Celestine then forced Aiken inside her apartment unit and shot her down as well. The man then allegedly killed himself using the same gun. The authorities were called by a concerned neighbor who had seen the confrontation go done in the front yard. In the wake of the incident, Aiken’s 11-year-old daughter ended up losing her mother.

Such tragic cases paint a picture of how relationships and the grief born from them can turn fatal. The incidents that take place in real-life might not be as dramatic as ‘A dangerous Affair’ in nature, but that does not diminish the trauma and tragedy of the situation. In all, it is easy to trace most themes within the Lifetime movie to reality.

A Dangerous Affair Filming Locations

‘A Dangerous Affair’ was filmed primarily in Miami, Florida. The principal photography for the movie went on for 13 days in March 2022. During the production, the movie went by the title ‘Her Obsession.’ Let’s explore the details of the filming location a bit more.

Miami, Florida

The City of Miami in Florida served as the major production spot for ‘A Dangerous Affair.’ The filmmakers made use of the city’s stunning backdrops and properties to lens the movie. A memorable shooting location is a luxurious house with a beautiful pool that serves as the backdrop in several scenes. The cast and crew of the Christie Will Wolf directorial seem to have enjoyed their time during the production. Several people involved in the movie took to social media to express their happiness with the film and how much they cherished the experience.

Located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami has long been a popular tourist destination. The place is well-known for its diverse culture and beach life. The city’s well-developed infrastructure also lends to its popularity among the public. With its picturesque waterside locations and awe-inspiring skyline, Miami provides a variety of backdrops for moviemakers to take advantage of. Over the years, the city has served as the production location for beloved films like ‘Father of the Bride‘ and ‘Baywatch.’

A Dangerous Affair Cast

The talented Aubree Bouché appears in ‘A Dangerous Affair’ as Amélie Didot. Some of her other works include ‘Jay Shetty’ and ‘Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking.’ The actress is joined by Charlie Bewley, who plays Pierce Dalton. You may recognize him from his performances in ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ and ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.’ Karlee Eldridge completes the love triangle in the role of Fran Gibbons. Her other well-known movies include ‘Brutal Bridesmaids‘ and ‘Moon Manor.’ Other notable appearances in the movie include Tanya Christiansen as Barbara Gershwin, Jevon White as Kip Green, Jessie Camacho as Dr. Kneifel, and Jason Y Neuman as Shawn.

