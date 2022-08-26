Is Lifetime’s Dying for a Family Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jonathan MacPherson, Lifetime’s ‘Dying for a Family’ is a thriller movie that follows sisters Darcie and Hannah. Their new foster family seems to be everything that the teenage girls good have hoped for. However, when the elder sister Hannah goes missing, Darcie must follow the scarce information available to get Hannah back. In the process, she uncovers several bitter facts that might break their family apart.

The Lifetime thriller has several positive aspects that have allowed it to garner praise. Apart from its talented cast and fittingly perfect backdrops, the film has also been commended for its nail-biting storyline. Naturally, this has made many eager to know more about the movie’s production. Several admirers are curious to know who helped bring the characters to life, while others have expressed their wonder regarding the film’s shooting spot. Questions have also been asked about whether or not the story is based on real-life events, and we are here to answer the same!

Is Dying for a Family a True Story?

No, ‘Dying for a Family’ is not based on a true story. The movie was penned was Rebeca Hughes, who also came up with the story for ‘A Mother’s Fury‘ and ‘Picture Perfect Lies.’ Felicity Evans and Toby Venables were also a part of the movie’s writing team. The thriller tale was brought to the screen under the direction of Jonathan MacPherson, who has also helmed ‘Sweet as Pie’ and ‘Ariel Erisian.’

The movie’s plot may be fictional, but it takes full advantage of its captivating storyline and complex characters to address several realistic issues. The film starts with Darcie and Hannah’s inclusion in a new family after having lost their original one. The happiness of the two girls to finally have a home of their own and parental figures is quite palpable, which adds to the tragedy portrayed in the movie. This reflects how often teenagers wish for families that they may have lost. In real life, foster care is sadly not always the perfect solution, so finding such happiness is indeed an element that will tug at many hearts.

Additionally, the film showcases how Hannah’s disappearance was caused not by her rebellious behavior but by simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time. This runs parallel to many real-life instances where a person falls victim to a horrible fate simply for stumbling upon something sinister. The Lifetime thriller makes use of events from real life to weave an entertaining story that one cannot help but watch with bated breath.

Dying for a Family Filming Locations

‘Dying for a Family’ was filmed in British Columbia, seemingly in and around Vancouver. Robert Riendeau came on board as the director of photography for the Lifetime thriller, and it was lensed under the working title ‘Ties that Kill.’ Now, let’s explore the filming sites in a bit more detail, shall we?

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Dying for a Family’ was likely shot in Vancouver, a bustling seaport city in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Popularly known as Hollywood North, the city is a highly sought-after filming destination for both movies and TV shows. One of the major reasons behind the area’s popularity among filmmakers is its proximity to Los Angeles, California. It is apparently also cost-effective to lens a movie in the city. Furthermore, Vancouver’s subtle skyline allows the producers to use the city as a substitute for locations around the world.

Thanks to the well-developed infrastructure of Vancouver, the process of shooting a movie in the area is pretty easy. The city also provides several options for movies like ‘Dying for a Family,’ which require residential settings. It is also home to film studios like Vancouver Film Studios and Studio 3 Media. Over the years, Vancouver has served as a backdrop for multiple Lifetime movies, including ‘He’s Not Worth Dying For‘ and ‘Dirty Little Secret.’

Dying for a Family Cast

Actress Maddy Hillis acts as Darcie in ‘Dying for a Family.’ You may recognize her from her part in ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez‘ and ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.’ Alaska Leigh plays the character of Hannah in the Lifetime thriller and has previously been a part of projects like ‘My Brother the Monster’ and ‘Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter.’ The talented duo of Corina Akeson and Jay Hindle also essay significant roles in the movie. Other appearances include Aiden Howard as Caleb, Kiera Wallace as Tiffany, Nneka Croal as Detective Diaz, and Leo Chiang as Swenson.

