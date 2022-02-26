Where Was Lifetime’s Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez Filmed? Who is in the Cast

Directed by Jessica Harmon, ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ is a thriller drama movie on Lifetime. Based on true incidents, it follows Abby, a young 14-year-old girl who gets kidnapped on her way back home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. She is held captive in a sound-proof container by Nathaniel Kibby, who then subjects her to psychological, emotional, and sexual abuse daily. As Abby fights to survive her captor’s torture and hopes that authorities find and rescue her, her mother, Zenya, begins a desperate search for her.

As the movie progresses, both mother and daughter begin to fight with all their might to overcome their situation and seek justice. The backdrop of the rather idyllic and ordinary village of North Conway sets the premise for the rather grim and riveting events of ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez.’ Intrigued to know where all this gripping movie was filmed? Without further delay, let’s go through all the information you need to know!

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez Filming Locations

‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ was filmed entirely in the province of British Columbia, specifically in Abbotsford and Squamish. Principal photography for the movie most likely commenced in July 2021 and was wrapped up in August 2021. The real Abby Hernandez served as an executive producer for the movie and helped with her insights during production. Now, let’s have a closer look at the filming sites.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ was majorly filmed in Abbotsford, a beautiful border city that lies adjacent to the Fraser River. Abbotsford has a picturesque cityscape that provides a gorgeous view of Mount Baker and the Coast Mountains. The city has an illustrious history and is a hub of arts, ethnic diversity, and culture.

Several cultural events such as the Christmas Artisan Gifts Fair, Abbotsford’s Art and Heritage Unity Festival, and the Arty Awards are held annually in Abbotsford. Moreover, the city has various tourist spots like the Reach Gallery Art Museum, Mennonite Heritage Museum, Clayburn Village, and Mill Lake. Some of the movies that were filmed in Abbotsford include ‘A Dickens of a Holiday,’ ‘Open by Christmas,’ and ‘Dangerous Lies.’

Squamish, British Columbia

Important portions of ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez’ were most probably filmed in Squamish, a charming town that lies north of Vancouver. Popularly known as the country’s “outdoor recreational capital,” Squamish attracts numerous tourists each year for mountain biking, hiking, and rock climbing at the Stawamus Chief, which is a magnificent cliff-facing granite massif.

Also, the Squamish Spit is a popular kiteboarding and windsurfing destination. The town has been home to indigenous people for thousands of years and has substantial religious diversity. Moreover, it hosts the renowned Squamish Valley Music Festival every year. The movies ‘Antlers,’ ‘Swan Song,’ and ‘Don’t Forget I Love You‘ were filmed in Squamish.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez Cast

Lindsay Navarro essays the titular character, a teenager who undergoes a traumatic ordeal after being kidnapped and tortured in captivity. The young actress is best known for her performance as Steph in the action-comedy TV series ‘Life XP.’ In addition, she has done notable work in movies like ‘Clout’ and ‘Spirit Glitch.’

Erica Durance plays Abby’s mother, Zenya, who leaves no stone unturned to find her daughter. Durance is famous for her role as Lois Lane in the superhero TV series ‘Smallville’ and Dr. Alex Reid in the medical drama TV series ‘Saving Hope.’ Apart from that, she has appeared in numerous movies like ‘North to Home‘ and ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake.’

Ben Savage appears in Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez as Nathaniel Kibby, Abby’s cruel captor. Savage gained popularity for portraying Cory Matthews in the sitcom ‘Boy Meets World.’ Other cast members include Lisa Chandler (Dotty Brown), Maddy Hillis (Miranda), Claudia Kai (Liz), Leo Chiang (Officer Babcock), Carmela Sison (Tess), Trevor Hinton (Ed), and Mirella Gibeau (Mary Wilson).

