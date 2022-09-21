Is Lifetime’s Malicious Mind Games Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Star Victoria, Lifetime’s ‘Malicious Mind Games’ follows a single mother named Isabel Richardson, who starts working as an overnight security guard at a theatre in order to be able to spend more time with her daughter Rosaline Richardson and work on her master’s program. Her workload during the day means that Isabel has trouble staying awake. Noticing her dilemma, Megan, who lives across the theatre, brings Isabel coffee, which leads to a bond of friendship between them.

One night, Isabel sees an apparent murder taking place in Megan’s home and calls the police. When the cops check on Megan, the woman seems alive and well. Thinking that her sleep may have made her hallucinate, Isabel puts the incident out of her mind. However, when the security guard ends up meeting Megan at Rosaline’s school, the latter does not recognize her, which arouses Isabel’s suspicions. We are sure that the movie’s premise has captured your interest, and you cannot wait to learn more about the Lifetime thriller. Well, we are here to discuss the same!

Is Malicious Mind Games a True Story?

No, ‘Malicious Mind Games’ is not based on a true story. The film’s script was written by Amy Katherine Taylor and Katie Grace Young. Amy has been a part of projects like ‘Stolen in Her Sleep‘ and ‘Love Afloat,’ while the Star Victoria directorial served as Katie’s first foray into the movie industry. The director also helmed ‘Seven Deadly Sins: Lust.’ Despite the fictional nature of the movie, it has several elements that provide the film with a realistic feeling.

Starting with the movie’s protagonist Isabel Richardson, we see the single mother trying her best to juggle her role as a parent, her studies, and her financial responsibilities. Such a dilemma allows many viewers to immediately empathize with the struggles that the woman is facing. as such, her inability to properly focus on her job is not really considered the gravest of the crimes by many. Additionally, her earnestness in trying to connect with Rosaline is sure to resonate with parents with teenage children. While the thrilling turn of her life is not something many might be able to relate to, Isabel’s actions in response to such extreme circumstances are something that a significant portion of the audience can easily understand.

The Lifetime movie tries its best to provide a relatable storyline without jeopardizing the possible entertainment value. Utilizing some of the most relatable characters, the filmmakers weaved a thrilling tale that utilizes the best elements of murder mystery, even though the biggest question remains whether or not a crime even took place.

Malicious Mind Games Filming Locations

The production of ‘Malicious Mind Games’ primarily happened in Greater Boston, Massachusetts. The principal photography took place in November of 2021. Let’s explore the details of the filming locations.

Greater Boston, Massachusetts

Greater Boston is a metropolitan area that includes the city of Boston and its surrounding areas. the region served as the shooting spot for ‘Malicious Mind Games.’ Apart from the areas within the city of Boston, the movie was also lensed in the town of Arlington and Milton, both of which are a part of Greater Boston. The central city is one of the most well-known cities in the United States of America and is popular for being home to several reputed education institutes. In fact, both Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are located in Boston and are considered one of the best educational institutes in the world.

Many historically significant events during the American Revolution took place in the Greater Boston region, like the Boston Tea Party. Given the number of facilities available within its borders, it is no wonder that the area is one of the favorite filming locations for moviemakers. Over the years, Greater Boston has been home to the production of several beloved movies, including ‘Knives Out‘ and ‘About Fate.’

Malicious Mind Games Cast

The talented April Hale plays the character of Isabel Richardson in ‘Malicious Mind Games.’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘Queen Rising’ and ‘Crazy Neighborhood Moms.’ Raiany Silva acts as Rosaline Richardson in the Lifetime thriller. Some of her other acting credits include ‘Woke‘ and ‘Tell Me Lies.’

Actress Laura Ault takes up the role of Megan/Woman and is known for her parts in ‘Pregnant and Alone’ and ‘Men at Work: Miami.’ Other appearances include Demetria Curry as Sharon, Francesca Galeon as Theresa, Bob Gallagher as Detective Novak, and Lilo Grunwald as Kim Bradford. Tenille Ja’Nae (Cameron), Ryan Youngwoong Kim (Henry Cho), and Josiah Schneider (Jonathan Everett) can also be seen in the film.

