Is Lifetime’s The Wrong Nemesis Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David DeCoteau, Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Nemesis’ is a family drama movie that is one of the four movies in the second season of the movie series ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses.’ The narrative revolves around the Joneses, who basically rule Pacific Hills. After the demise of her new husband Webb, Robin takes help from the family’s lawyer named Sheldon to inherit a fortune. Carrie, with the help of Lance, plans to expand her role and follow her philanthropic endeavors. Kayla enjoys her single life for a while but instantly falls in love when she meets Carter.

On the other hand, Tara indulges in an affair with her college professor. Pam befriends Stephen Napoli, the CEO of the construction company that is responsible for building the family’s new water facility, and ends up getting closer to him. However, her life gets turned upside down when the child whom she gave up for adoption returns to her life. If you have been following this TV film series, you must have several questions on your mind regarding its actual filming locations. Moreover, since the movie involves some familiar and realistic themes of family drama, you may wonder if it is based on a true story. Well, here is all the information to answer your questions!

Is The Wrong Nemesis a True Story?

No, ‘The Wrong Nemesis’ is not based on a true story. The intriguing narrative is the product of the creative mind and excellent writing of Adam Rockoff, who has previously worked on other filming projects as well, including ‘I Spit on Your Grave,’ ‘Christmas Matchmakers,’ and ‘A Daughter’s Deception.’ Thus, with plenty of experience under his belt, he was able to craft the screenplay for this Lifetime film.

The complicated family dynamics portrayed in ‘The Wrong Nemesis’ is not something new. As a matter of fact, there have been several movies and TV shows that involve family feuds surrounding wealth and power, such as ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Succession,’ and ‘The House of Flowers.’ This is one of the reasons why the Lifetime film seems familiar and linked to reality. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the Lannisters from the popular show ‘Game of Thrones.’

Although the series is set in a totally different time and place, each member of the Lannisters has a life of their own and follows different agendas to get ahead of others. However, when they are faced with an external threat or something that is dangerous to their family, they are most likely to join forces and favor one of their own. Hence, the subject of complex familial relationships is not something that we as viewers haven’t seen before. Having said that, the fact that ‘The Wrong Nemesis’ is not inspired by true events still holds true.

The Wrong Nemesis Filming Locations

‘The Wrong Nemesis’ was filmed entirely in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. Principal photography for the Lifetime movie seemingly commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. The production team seemingly stuck with the same locations that they utilized for previous parts of the movie series. Now, allow us to take you through the specific locations!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Wrong Nemesis’ were lensed in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. Also known as the City of Angels, LA is home to several posh neighborhoods, gorgeous beaches, and a bustling downtown. Thanks to the modern infrastructure and versatile landscape, the city makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of filming projects.

Moreover, Los Angeles is associated as one of the major hubs for the filming industry. Apart from this Lifetime movie, Los Angeles has served as a prominent filming site for a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable productions that have utilized the locales of the city are ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘The Godfather,’ and ‘Animal Kingdom.’

The Wrong Nemesis Cast

Vivica A. Fox portrays Robin Jones, the matriarch of the Jones family in the Lifetime movie. She is a familiar face in the ‘Wrong’ film franchise. Besides that, you may recognize her from movies and shows such as ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1,’ ‘Soul Food,’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

In addition, Kandi Burruss serves as the narrative of the movie. Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the family drama film are Ciarra Carter (Carrie Jones), Jasmine Aivaliotis (Tara Jones), Arie Thompson (Pam Jones), Michael Paré (Sheldon), Shellie Sterling (Kayla Jones), Sam Schweikert (Carter), and Chris Cleveland (Stephen).

