Is Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton Leaving Yellowstone? Will He Return in Season 5?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 provides new challenges to the Dutton family members, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) is no exception. By the time we reach the season 4 finale, Kayce finds himself on a journey of spiritual awakening. In the season finale, Kayce must choose between two paths ahead of him. The ambiguity over the paths in front of Kayce and his decision will undoubtedly baffle viewers. Therefore, it is natural to doubt actor Luke Grimes’ future on the show. If you are curious to find out whether the actor will return as Kayce in a follow-up season, here’s everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Kayce In Yellowstone Season 4?

In ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, Kayce is shot during a gunfight with the militia that attacked his father and him. After Kayce recovers from the injury, he becomes deeply obsessed with protecting his family’s land. However, he soon realizes the negative effect of living on the ranch on his son and wife. Therefore, Kayce decides to leave the Yellowstone Ranch and settles down near the Broken Rock Reservation. During his time at the reservation, Kayce and Monica’s relationship gets back on track while Tate also recovers from his trauma. Monica becomes pregnant, and Kayce is overjoyed by the news. The occasion is marked by Kayce spotting a wolf in the distance.

According to Chief Rainwater and Mo, Kayce’s frequent wolf sightings symbolize a call for the Dutton family member to find his purpose in life. Kayce undergoes an arduous ritual on the top of a cliff to seek clarification about the same. After some struggles, the wolf appears to Kayce in a human form and directs him to the cliff’s edge. From there, Kayce sees two paths and must choose one. He returns to his family and informs Monica that he saw the end of their relationship during his time on the cliff.

Is Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton Leaving? Will He Return in Season 5?

As clouds of uncertainty lie over Kayce’s future, viewers might interpret it as a call for the exit of actor Luke Grimes who essays the role. However, the actor is yet to publically express any intention of quitting the hit western drama. The ambiguous conclusion to Kayce’s arc in the fourth season signals a very intriguing storyline for the character in the potential fifth season. If Grimes were to exit the series between seasons for whatever reason, the setup would not materialize in a fulfilling resolution for fans of the character. For that reason, we believe that Grimes will not be exiting the series in the near future.

Grimes is a series regular and one of the most important characters on the show. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine the show’s narrative moving forward without thoroughly addressing the full extent of Kayce’s visions and their implications on his life. We believe all will be revealed in due time, and the ending of season 4 serves as an exciting take-off point for the character’s journey in the next season. Ultimately, unless there are any drastic changes behind the scenes, fans should remain hopeful of seeing Grimes’ Kayce returning in season 5.

Read More: What Word Jimmy Doesn’t Want to Break in Yellowstone?