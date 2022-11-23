Is Who’s a Good Boy Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ is a Mexican coming-of-age film about a teen who wants to lose his virginity before the school year ends. Directed by Ihtzi Hurtado, the movie is originally titled ‘El Guau.’ When Chema meets Claudia, a new girl at the school, he decides that his first time should be with her. Thus begins his comedic pursuit to impress the girl and find ways to become her boyfriend.

Chema is the quintessential teenage boy who is naive, sweet, and desperate to be part of the “cool gang.” These traits shape his mindset and his bonds with others around him. How his school life revolves around trivialities such as parties, relationships, and more is relatable and even instills a sense of nostalgia. It is natural to make us wonder if Chema’s story is rooted in reality. Well, let’s find out!

Is Who’s a Good Boy a True Story?

No, ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ is not a true story. Written and directed by Ihtzi Hurtado, the fictional screenplay, comprising several classic teenage comedy tropes, drives the narrative of the teenage film. It combines genres such as sex-comedy and slice-of-life, which complement each other and make up for a wholesome watch. Several themes, such as friendship, love, intimacy, and youth, are prevalent in the story of the teens. One of Ihtzi Hurtado’s key motivations behind telling such a tale is portraying Mexicans as loving and jovial.

While speaking with Netflix Queue, the writer-director said, “We Mexicans have a lot of love. We’re very joyful. I think we need to tell more stories about how incredible we are.” The film follows Chema, Hugo, and Rubén, who have been best friends for 10 years. When the two friends urge Chema to sleep with someone before they graduate school, Chema sees it as a significant goal. The premise is likely to remind many of ‘Superbad.’ Like ‘Who’s a Good Boy,’ the 2007 movie is about two friends who want to lose their virginity and prove they are cool.

Both stories explore subjects such as adolescence and sex through the worldview of high-school boys. However, ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ has a much more feel-good aura. Several scenes and arcs portraying this facet include Uncle Jaime’s relationship with Chema’s family and Eli’s dynamic with Chema. While Uncle Jaime adds the familial vibe to the story, Eli helps Chema experience love for the first time. In several scenes, we see how Uncle Jaime takes care of the family and is always there for everyone. In fact, the climax scene also emphasizes his importance in Chema’s life and the narrative itself.

On the other hand, Eli and Chema share a similar love for music, which becomes an elemental part of their dynamic. It also makes Chema realize there’s more to having a girlfriend/boyfriend than just physical intimacy. Besides these, the writer also showcases how teenagers are labeled and isolated in schools. In a subtle way, Ihtzi Hurtado also tries to dismantle the system. Thus, all these tropes and arcs make ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ a lighted-hearted watch. Although the film isn’t inspired by true events, the writer uses nuances of teenage life to fuel the story.

