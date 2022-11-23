Where Was Netflix’s Who’s a Good Boy Filmed?

Written and directed by Ihtzi Hurtado, Netflix’s ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ (originally titled ‘El Guau’) is a Mexican teen comedy film that follows the typical teenage life of Chema who feels left behind when it comes to losing his virginity as most of his friends and peers have already done so. Soon, with the entry of a new and attractive girl named Claudia, Chema’s fortune seems to change as the two spend quite a lot of time together.

With the mission to lose his virginity before graduating on his mind, Chema tries to become more than just friends with Claudia and realize his dream. Featuring hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Sebastián Dante, Sirena Ortiz, Harold Azuara, and Grettell Valdez, the comedy movie keeps the viewers entertained and laughing. At the same time, the backdrop of high school and other interesting locations makes you wonder where ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ was shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Who’s a Good Boy Filming Locations

‘Who’s a Good Boy’ was filmed in its entirety in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City. The principal photography for the teen movie commenced in March 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in late April of the same year. Situated in the southern portion of North America, Mexico is the tenth most populous country and consists of the most Spanish speakers. Now, without much ado, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the specific sites of the Netflix film!

Mexico City, Mexico

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Who’s a Good Boy’ were lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico. It appears that the filming unit either utilized the premise of an actual institutional entity or the facilities of one of the film studios to tape the scenes set in Chema’s high school. Besides that, they seemingly set up camp in other locations across the city to record different portions against suitable backdrops.

Located in the Valley of Mexico, the capital city is considered one of the most important economic hubs in all of Latin America, with tourism being one of the most influential sectors. Mexico City is home to many tourist attractions, including the Plaza de la Constitución, Metropolitan Cathedral, National Palace, the Chapultepec Castle, the Museo Soumay, and the Colección Júmex.

Apart from tourists, many filmmakers visit Mexico City for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, it has hosted the production of several different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ ‘Infinite,’ ‘Dark Desire,’ and ‘Sense8.’

