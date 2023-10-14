Isa Briones: Unveiling Goosebumps Star’s Background and Love Life

Margot Stokes is the unwitting neighbor who is caught in a series of bizarre and horrific adventures in Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps.’ Based on R.L. Stine’s eponymous novels, the coming-of-age television show features a streak of horrifying encounters that leaves Isaiah, James, Isabella, Margot, and Lucas on a whirlwind journey. After a unique revelation at a Halloween party leads them on a fantastical investigation, they come to learn the unforgiving nature of the supernatural. Isa Briones embodies the petrified demeanor of Margot Stokes, Isaiah’s neighbor and friend. Given her convincing portrayal, fans have continued to wonder more about the person enacting the character’s plight. So, if you’re wondering the same, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Isa Briones is of Filipino and Swedish Ethnicity

For Isabella Camille Briones, or Isa Briones, music, theatre, and the performing arts weren’t just a source of entertainment but also part of her lineage. Born into a family of musical theatre actors, Isa developed an unbridled passion for creativity quite young. The actress was born on January 17, 1999, to a Filipino father and a Swedish and Irish mother. Growing up with intersectional experiences, Isa followed in the footsteps of her parents and kickstarted her journey as an artist quite young. With a remarkable career of his own, Isa’s father, Jon Jon Briones, has most recently appeared in Netflix’s ‘Ratched.’

Along with her little brother, Teo, she grew up surrounded by the remarkable expression of art, music, and theater. By the age of three, her family had relocated to New York. During this time, Isa started working as a model. Only a few years later, her family made a move to Los Angeles for better opportunities. Here, Isa completed her education in musical theatre and theater at the Los Angeles County High School of the Arts.

Isa Briones Made Her Mark in Hamilton

Finding her footing in the realm of entertainment at the tender age of nine, Isa solidified her capabilities quite early. Initially, the actress starred in commercials and supporting roles for feature films like, ‘Takers,’ ‘Lonely Boy,’ and ‘Brown Soup Thing.’ She also had roles in ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.’ Besides appearing in the second season of the courtroom drama, Isa carried on the legacy of the iconic sci-fi character Data through her portrayal of Dahj and Soji and Jana and Sutra in ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

At the time, the actress had been elucidating her prowess as a musicale in the national touring company of Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton.’ At 19, Isa became the youngest individual who was selected to tour with the company nationwide. Having secured the spot after seven rigorous months of auditions, the actress took on the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. She was also the understudy for the role of Eliza Hamilton. Besides accruing a plethora of experiences with the touring company, the actress also earned recognition far and wide.

Naturally, she continued to gain experience in theatre, too. In 2018, Isa received three Ovation Award nominations for her performance in ‘Evita’ and ‘Next to Normal.’ As a gifted musician, Isa has also recorded duets with Filipino-American performer AJ Rafael. She has even performed the vocals for Data’s final scene in ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

Isa Briones is Dating Blaine Miller

Besides finding her calling in the performing arts, Isa has also found love through her profession. In a musical exploration of mental health in East-West Players’ ‘Next to Normal,’ Isa crossed paths with Blaine Miller. As the two imbibed the roles of Natalie and Henry on-stage, their friendship and connection off-stage also deepened. Before long, Isa and Blaine decided to take things to the next level and become exclusive.

The couple has now been together for more than five years. While their appearance on each other’s social media has become more sporadic, there is little room for doubt. Despite a relative absence on each other’s Instagram these days, fans can still find snippets of their romance on their profiles. As such, it stands to reason that the duo’s busy schedules give them little time to devote to each other. Nevertheless, it seems that all’s well between Isa and Blaine.

There was some speculations of the actress dating Brian Whitehill, her co-star from the ‘Grease’ production. However, those seem to be just rumors. So, as far as we can tell, Isa and Blaine are still going strong! Naturally, we await all the milestones the emerging professionals will set in the future.

