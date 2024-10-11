Ella Anderson and Nikki Roumel to Star in ‘Jesus Land’ Adaptation

Saila Kariat has rounded out the main cast of the feature adaptation of Julia Scheeres’ moving memoir! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Ella Anderson and Nikki Roumel have joined the coming-of-age film ‘Jesus Land.’ Principal photography for the movie will start in February 2025 in Georgia and Puerto Rico. Kariat also wrote the screenplay. Anderson and Roumel will star alongside Xavier Jones.

The film will chronicle the heartbreaking yet hopeful journey of two siblings, Julia (Ella Anderson) and her adopted Black brother, David (Xavier Jones), as they endure the challenges of growing up in a strict Christian fundamentalist household in 1980s rural Indiana. Despite the racial prejudice in their community and the emotional and physical abuse they suffer from their parents, they maintain a strong bond that helps them survive the crushing environment.

The narrative progresses with Julia and David’s admission to a reform school in the Dominican Republic. The institution, which claims to offer redemption through religious discipline, instead reveals itself as a place of hollow practices and cruelty. Facing indoctrination and a complete lack of compassion, the brother and sister must rely more than ever on their sibling connection and dreams.

Anderson is known for playing Piper Hart in around 120 episodes of Nickelodeon’s comedy series ‘Henry Danger.’ The actress received critical acclaim at the age of 12 for her performance as Jeannette Walls in ‘The Glass Castle.’ She went on to star as Erica in CBS’ ‘Young Sheldon.’ Her other credits include Hulu’s ‘Suncoast,’ Nickelodeon’s ‘Sizzling Summer Camp Special,’ and ‘Mother’s Day.’

Roumel will play Jolene, a fellow inmate at the reform school. She is best known for her performance as the teenage Georgia Miller in Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia.’ She also appeared as the cheer captain in ‘Holly Hobbie’ and Sibyl Sadik in ABC/Netflix’s ‘Designated Survivor.’ Xavier will portray David Scheeres, marking his feature film debut. He also appeared in ‘Windy City Nights’ and NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ Saila Kariat, a filmmaker with Indian roots, made her directorial debut with ‘The Valley,’ which follows an immigrant entrepreneur who uncovers the mystery behind his daughter’s inexplicable suicide.

In ‘Jesus Land,’ locations in Georgia will likely stand in for Julia Scheeres’ hometown in 1980s rural Indiana. Similarly, Puerto Rico is expected to double for the Dominican Republic. The Caribbean island has previously hosted the shooting of films like ‘The Rum Diary,’ ‘Princess Protection Program,’ and ‘The Baker and the Beauty.’ Georgia is a significant location for ‘The Forge,’ ‘Miracles from Heaven,’ and ‘The War with Grandpa.’

