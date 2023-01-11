Who is Detective Borkowski in Chicago PD? Who Plays Him?

The tenth season of NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ offers another intriguing chapter of the fictionalized version of the Chicago Police Department, exploring the conflicts faced by the officers. Senior Detective Jay Halstead’s decision to leave for Bolivia upon getting disillusioned by the work of his unit, Chief Patrick O’Neal’s inability to treat his son Sean O’Neal as a criminal, and Officer Dante Torres’ return to his neighborhood as a cop are integral storylines of the current season of the show. The tenth episode of the season introduces Detective Borkowski, whose actions leave Torres conflicted. Intrigued by the character, we have prepared a profile of the same. Here’s what we have to share! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Detective Borkowski?

In the tenth episode of the season, officers Adam Ruzek and Dante Torres team up to investigate a series of home invasion robberies that happen in the city. To have an extra pair of eyes and hands in the investigation, Ruzek brings in Detective Borkowski to the same and the trio set out to solve the case. While they investigate, a robbery happens live and the officers pursue the criminals. Borkowski handcuffs a man named Alex and presents him to Torres, who lets the former know that Alex isn’t one of the robbers. Torres then notices the injuries on Alex and the detective explains the same as the ones caused by a fall Alex had while running.

Torres inspects the place and realizes that Alex cannot possibly end up in such a bad shape even if he indeed fell from the nearby staircase. He confirms the same by checking CCTV footage and theorizes that Borkowski beat up Alex. The officer brings up the predicament with Ruzek and the two of them meet Alex, who confesses that he was beaten up by Borkowski. Alex also adds that he will not report the same since he had drugs in possession and he cannot jeopardize his safety by teaming up with Torres and Ruzek against Borkowski. The detective again acts and behaves immaturely throughout the investigation.

Detective Borkowski is a quintessential bad cop. He doesn’t think twice about making others’ lives miserable and he tries to escape from the consequences of the same using his authority as a police officer. Even though he is to blame in Alex’s case, he threatens to destroy the latter’s life if his career gets threatened. The detective also considers Torres as an impotent newbie who cannot do anything against such an experienced and potent police officer like him. But what he doesn’t realize is that Torres unflinchingly fights for justice and Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight has witnessed Borkowski’s behavior to help Torres fight a war against the detective.

Who Plays Detective Borkowski?

Tom Lipinski, who is known for his performance as Trevor in USA Network’s legal drama ‘Suits,’ plays Detective Borkowski. Lipinski began his television career by appearing in several renowned shows such as ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Mildred Pierce,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Unforgettable,’ etc. in a guest capacity. He plays Ben Preswick in NBC’s soap opera ‘Deception’ and Charlie Mead in FOX’s crime thriller ‘The Following’ as well. In ‘Suits,’ Lipinski plays Trevor, childhood friend of Mike Ross and boyfriend of Jenny Griffith.

Lipinski also features significantly in Cinemax’s medical drama ‘The Knick’ and ABC’s miniseries ‘Madoff,’ Netflix’s comedy series ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ NBC’s crime drama ‘Blindspot,’ etc. In ‘Billions,’ the actor plays Tim Dones. Lipinski’s other prominent credit is ‘Snowpiercer,’ in which he plays Kevin McMahon, a part of the hospitality department of the titular train.

