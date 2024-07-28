Lifetime’s Murder for Mortgage Secrets on Maple Street: Filming and Cast Guide

The Lifetime mystery thriller ‘Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street’ continues the ‘Maple Street’ trilogy with another chilling chapter. Directed by Paula Elle, the story introduces two new characters, Carlee and Alex Patterson. The young couple arrives at the notorious neighborhood, dreaming of buying a new luxurious house at a discounted rate due to the mysterious death of its previous owner. Soon after they move in, however, strange occurrences begin to haunt the couple.

Starting to believe a major conspiracy caused the old woman’s demise, Carlee aims to get to the bottom of this puzzle. However, this only puts her and her husband in a more dangerous position. The locations in the movie once again take center stage, becoming more of a nightmarish villain than living beings. The visuals and Elle’s direction ensure ‘Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street’ retains the magic of previous installments while also introducing new elements to keep the narrative fresh.

Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street Filming Locations

As the title suggests, ‘Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street’ is set in one of the many wealthy neighborhoods on Maple Street in Kelowna, British Columbia. The production team selected this location to portray the local surroundings in a realistic way. Principal photography began in March 2024, concurrently with ‘Lies and Ex Wives: Secrets on Maple Street‘ and ‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street,’ before wrapping in May after a single 35-day schedule.

Kelowna, British Columbia

‘Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street’ was thoroughly filmed in Kelowna, British Columbia, with production occurring simultaneously with its predecessors. Located in the Okanagan Valley and not far from the shores of Okanagan Lake, the Maple Street community was utilized for exterior sequences to enhance the movie’s authenticity and richness, emphasizing what would attract Carlee and Alex to relocate to the area in the first place.

Though the snowy streets and panoramic shots of hilly regions elevate the luxurious Victorian cottages, the hauntingly beautiful lighting and framing by Jason Habicht, the director of photography, ensured a sinister side is visible in the required scenes. Interior shots were filmed in a nearby studio to capture both old and new furnishings when the couple move in the beginning of the movie.

The production design team, led by Kailee Clayton, brought life to the props and set pieces, which would play a crucial role in the film’s narrative. Over the years, Kelowna has solidified its reputation as a major filmmaking hub in British Columbia alongside Vancouver. Other movies that leverage the city’s urban neighborhoods to heighten suspense include ‘The Ice Rink Murders,’ ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ and ‘My Mom Made Me Do It.’

Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street Cast

Frances Leigh headlines ‘Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street’ as the protagonist, Carlee Patterson. Also a director and writer, Leigh has episodic credits in ‘The Flash’ and ‘Arrow,’ and in the TV movies ‘Midnight Whispers’ and ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid.’ Thomas Cadrot, who portrays Alex Patterson, is best known for his roles as Chet Venables in the crime comedy series ‘So Help Me Todd,’ Quinn in ‘Family Law,’ and Jonas Glass in ‘Nancy Drew.’ He also portrays supporting characters in hit movies like ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ ‘The Interview,’ and ‘Scream VI,’ and in TV shows ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Arrow,’ and ‘The Flash.’ Additionally, Cadrot lends his voice to multiple installments in the video game series ‘FIFA.’

Returning cast members from previous entries include Farrah Aviva and Shiraine Haas, who reprise their roles as local residents Ellen Tolbert and Dina Perkins. Aviva has an extensive presence in holiday-themed rom-com movies such as ‘Merry Matrimony,’ ‘The Christmas Temp,’ ‘A Brush with Christmas,’ and ‘A Snowy Christmas.’ She also appears in dark fantasy shows ‘The Magicians’, ‘Lucifer‘, and ‘Supernatural‘. Haas’ acting experience includes roles in iconic shows such as ‘The L Word’, ‘Stargate SG-1’, and ‘Smallville’. The actress is best known for her role as Ros’ partner, Gwen, in the ‘Fifty Shades‘ movie series. Rounding out the cast is Johnny V Wright, who portrays Mr. Hopkins.

