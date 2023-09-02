Where Was Hallmark’s Love in the Great Smoky Mountains Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Danny J. Boyle at the helm, Hallmark’s ‘Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance’ is a romantic drama film that revolves around former high school lovers, Haley and Rob, who cross each other’s paths again several years down the line at an excavation site. Soon, Rob attempts to rekindle their romance but Haley is yet to get over his betrayal and remains professional as the pair works together at the site.

What complicates the situation further is when Haley and Rob realize that they are competing for the same research grant. When they are about to finish their respective tasks, they rediscover their love for one another and come to a realization that love is more valuable than any research grant. The romantic film unfolds mostly in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the pair traverses through some serene and picturesque locations across the national park. This makes the viewers wonder if the movie was shot on location or someplace else. Well, allow us to get rid of your doubts regarding the filming sites!

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains Filming Locations

‘Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance’ was filmed in its entirety in Tennessee, primarily in Knoxville and the surrounding areas. According to reports, production for the romantic movie took place in June 2023 over a period of a few weeks. Now, without wasting any time, let us walk you through all the specific locations where the protagonists embark on an adventurous yet romantic journey in the Hallmark movie!

Tennessee

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance’ was carried out in the landlocked state of Tennessee, which is situated in the Southeastern region of the country. First and foremost, the city scenes that appear in the film were mostly lensed in and around downtown Knoxville, a city and county seat of Tennessee’s Knox County. In a few exterior scenes, we also get a glimpse of Highway 129 known as The Dragon, which is situated beside Deals Gap on the North Carolina–Tennessee state line.

Moreover, the sprawling and lush green landscape of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park served as one of the primary production locations for the film. In particular, the Abrams Falls in Cades Cove and the hiking trail of Cherokee Caverns are a couple of sites in the National Park that feature in several scenes. Another prominent shooting site that was utilized by the production team is the Fall Creek Falls State Park, one of Tennessee’s largest and most visited state parks.

For a while, the filming unit even set up camp in an Airbnb cabin in the unincorporated community of Tallassee in Tennessee’s Blount County. Other than ‘Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance,’ Tennessee has hosted the production of a number of film projects. Some of the notable ones include ‘Nothing is Impossible,’ ‘Road Less Traveled,’ ‘The Work and the Glory,’ ‘A Walk in the Spring Rain,’ and ‘Banking on Christmas.’

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains Cast

In the Hallmark film, Arielle Kebbel essays the role of Haley while Zach Roerig plays the character of Rob, the love interest of Haley. The former is known to be a fan-favorite in Fox’s ‘9-1-1‘ as Lucy, making her a recognizable face to many viewers. She is also known for the portrayal of Amelia in NBC’s ‘Lincoln,’ which was adapted from Jeffrey Deaver’s novel ‘The Bone Collector.’ She also stars in ‘Midnight, Texas,’ ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘After We Fell,’ and ‘After Ever Happy.’

When it comes to Roerig, he co-stars with Kebbel in another project — ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ The Ohio native rose to prominence with his starring role in ‘As the World Turns’ and recurring role in ‘Friday Night Light.’ Besides that, you might know him from ‘Dare Me,’ ‘Step Up: High Water,’ ‘The Last Full Measure,’ and ‘Field of Lost Shoes.’ The romantic drama movie also consists of a bunch of other talented cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles, including Holly Bonney as Audrey, Kai Braden as Troy Winters, Deena Dill as Dr. Ettinger, and Danielle Vega as Sky Edwards.

