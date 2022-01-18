7 Movies Like After We Fell You Must See

With Castille Landon at the director’s chair, romance drama ‘After We Fell’ is a fiery and tense affair. Based on Anna Todd’s novel of the same name, the story follows Hardin and Tessa to weave a love story bridging two sides of the Atlantic. The film begins with the return of Tessa’s estranged father, but in due time, a sinister truth in Hardin’s family also comes out in the daylight. Some of the themes the movie conceals are love, family, long-distance relationships, and the complications of adulthood. If you are looking for more similar concoctions, we have your back. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘After We Fell’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Closer (2004)

When it comes to romantic movies, it rarely gets more complicated than Mike Nichols’ dreamy romantic comedy ‘Closer.’ Budding writer Dan is in love with Alice. At the same time, he takes an interest in fashion photographer Anna. Anna meets Larry around the same time, and they hit it off. However, Larry also spends some time with Alice and develops visible feelings.

The two couples have to go through many hardships and misunderstandings before they can untangle their lives. With a star-studded cast ensemble featuring Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Clive Owen, and Julia Roberts in the lead roles, the movie’s dynamic is one hard to resist. If you are looking for another realistic love story following ‘After We Fell,’ here’s one you should add to your playlist.

6. Blue Valentine (2010)

Director Derek Cianfrance’s ‘Blue Valentine’ convincingly chronicles a burnt-out and dysfunctional marriage. Cindy and Dean seem to have hit a rough patch in their love story – the romance appears to be waning. However, unlike other couples looking for an exit sign, they strive to make the relationship work for themselves and their pre-adolescent daughter Frankie.

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling take up the lead roles in this serene and sad drama. The director manages to let the simple story shine by keeping the treatment conventional. If you are looking for another love-hate chronicle following ‘After We Fell’ but seek something more mature, this movie is the best fit for you.

5. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

With David Frankel in the director’s chair, the comedy-drama movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ highlights its female protagonist for a roving romantic affair. Recent graduate Andy heads to New York to join her dream job. Andy’s life is full of struggle as she manages a long-distance relationship, faces her sinister boss, and wards off suitors. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep take up the central roles in this high-voltage affair. If you resonate with the character of Tessa in ‘After We Fell,’ Andy may be just the right girl that you are looking for.

4. L’Enfant (2005)

Helmed by Belgian auteur duo Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, the crime drama ‘L’Enfant’ (English: ‘The Child’) follows a tense couple who are forced to take a drastic decision under immense financial pressure. After delivering a baby, teenager Sonia finds out that her boyfriend Bruno has sublet the apartment for extra cash.

They reconcile and have fun in the night, but Sonia knows that Bruno has sold the baby the following morning. Sonia bursts out in anger, and Bruno sets out to retrieve the baby. The premise makes for an electrifying romance drama, complete with indie cinematography and a guiding soundtrack. If you want to see some more on-screen toxic couples following ‘After We Fell,’ this movie would prove bang for your bucks.

3. Drive (2011)

Although not a straightforward romantic movie, Nicolas Winding Refn’s highly aestheticized crime drama ‘Drive’ packs fiery passion within. Based on James Sallis’s 2005 novel, the film follows the titular driver, whose identity remains hidden. While a stunt driver during the day, he works as a criminal-for-hire getaway driver at night.

In the meantime, our mostly silent protagonist embarks upon an affair with next-door neighbor and single mother, Irene. However, things get complicated when Irene’s convict ex-husband returns from jail. With Ryan Gosling and Carrey Mulligan leading the cast, this movie is a treat for the senses. If you have fallen for the bad boy in Hardin in ‘After We Fell,’ here is a movie you can count on to empty your popcorn bucket.

2. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Gil Junger creates a classic love-hate relationship in the romantic comedy movie ‘10 Things I Hate About You.’ In his early teens, Cameron cannot date his crush Bianca until his older sister Kat finds a boyfriend. Kat is an anti-social who is effortlessly rude, but along comes charmer Patrick. He may have an ulterior motive behind dating Kat.

As the story progresses, we get an idea about the dynamism of the pair. Heath Ledger delivers one of the most iconic performances of his cinematic career, ‘The Dark Knight‘ notwithstanding. The first love is always special, and if you feel nostalgic following ‘After We Fell,’ this movie will make you cry and laugh all over again.

1. Clueless (1995)

Helmed by Amy Heckerling, the teen dramedy movie ‘Clueless’ comprehensively presents all the perks and potholes of teenage life. Rich adolescent Cher is gradually learning to get her hormones in control. She helps a new student by taking them under her wing while she meets her prince charming college student Josh.

While Cher thinks that she is the clueless one, Josh is no better despite his grown-up attire. Paul Rudd acts alongside Alicia Silverstone in this hormone-filled drama while glossing over themes of sexuality and adolescent issues. ‘After We Fell’ comes off as a conformist depiction of a heterosexual romance, and if you want to probe deeper, this is a movie that you should head to next.

