13 Best Movie and TV Sex Scenes on Hulu (August 2025)

Love making doesn’t objectively stand for making love. Since the advent of cinema, it has been made clear that a person may have other intentions for sleeping with another person. As time has progressed, so have films and shows, and the progression has only expanded the exploration of the human psyche, showing the many ways in which sex and nudity are used. These include being a distraction, a weapon, manipulation, and/or taking advantage, among other motives. In this list, we bring you the best sex scenes in movies and TV shows on Hulu, talking about what they stand for.

13. Planners (2023)

‘Planners’ is a Spanish drama series wherein we meet 37-year-old Malena Carregal (Celeste Cid), whose husband Marcos (Gonzalo Valenzuela) has just become her ex-husband. To make matters worse, the event management agency she took so many years to build now belongs to him as well. In desperate need of happiness and independence, she says yes to a new opportunity. She has to plan an event for a Russian vodka label launching in Argentina. This means a new team and no scope for even the smallest of errors.

The lovemaking scenes in the miniseries take place between Malena and Andy, the technical guy of her new team. Clearly, there is sexual tension and unresolved issues between the two, and the sex seems to be an outburst of the same. We must also remember the sexual frustration that is very normal for any woman of Malena’s age, which would address the hardcore nature that often defines the immense urge for pleasure. You can watch ‘Planners’ here.

12. Dying for Sex (2025)

The miniseries ‘Dying for Sex’ has a straightforward plot in that it follows cancer-diagnosed 42-year-old Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams), who leaves her husband and goes on a sexual quest in search of orgasm, something she has never experienced with a person. During her endeavor, she finds a new version of herself while taking down taboos in a brilliant fashion, aided by her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). While there are many scenes where Molly is trying to achieve orgasm with other men but fails, there is a scene in the finale where she finally manages to do so with her neighbor. This scene is long and can be addressed as the show’s orgasmic moment after a long run, just like Molly herself. You can stream ‘Dying for Sex’ here.

11. Shrill (2019-2021)

‘Shrill’ is a comedy drama series that follows Annie, played by Aidy Bryant, a plus-size woman navigating her profession in journalism while constantly fighting a world that thinks she isn’t good enough. The lovemaking in the show carries a humor within that keeps them from taking the steamy way and suits the story. The conversations the people have during sex, especially Annie and Ryan, one of Annie’s boyfriends, played by Luka Jones, will have many viewers connect to them on a personal level. While sexuality is one of the themes of ‘Shrill,’ nudity has been strategically avoided while incorporating sex without compromising the narrative. The show is a must-watch for fans of Bryant and can be streamed right here.

10. Harlots (2017-2019)

Inspired by Hallie Rubenhold’s novel ‘The Covent Garden Ladies,’ ‘Harlots’ is a period drama series that revolves around a brothel in 18th-century London. This itself sets the stage for a lot of sex scenes, which may or may not be addressed as lovemaking. The owner of the brothel is Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), who has to tackle rivalry with other brothel owners as well as the rising opposition from the evangelists while helping her girls make a better living out of their profession. Certainly obscene but gripping and enjoyable, the show uses sex, which is less often nude, a detail rooted in history, as the cold weather prevented people from taking their clothes off, as a deal with some form of return. If you are into historical shows, ‘Harlots’ is one of the best out there. It can be streamed here.

9. Tell Me Lies (2022- )

The twisted tale of ‘Tell Me Lies’ takes place over 8 years, unfolding the tumultuous romance between freshman Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and college junior Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), students of Baird College. What starts off as a steamy relationship gets complicated soon after the death of Lucy’s friend, an event that somehow brings to light the fact that Stephen is involved with other girls as well. Manipulation takes center stage as answers are sought after, resulting in unexpected consequences. However, for the story to move forward, it is important to establish the relationship that Stephen and Lucy share, which is underscored by many erotic and hardcore lovemaking scenes. There are sex scenes among other characters as well, all of which highlight the entanglements that contribute to significant plot points. The show is based on Carola Lovering’s best-selling novel. You can stream ‘Tell Me Lies’ here.

8. Rivals (2024- )

Set in the cutthroat world of 1980s British independent television, ‘Rivals’ explores the politics of power and corporate and professional relationships that often land people in bedrooms, be it for personal or professional reasons. We meet Lord Baddingham (David Tennant) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), who lock horns to gain control of the fictional Corinium Television network. Both men introduce their many pawns, leading to numerous clashes and, needless to say, romantic ties and entanglements. The show is based on Jilly Cooper’s novel and doesn’t shy away from showing the steamy sessions between people who serve separate motives unless they find each other attractive. Numerous nude scenes featuring sex take shape in front of our eyes as the temperature rises within the bodies and without. You can enjoy ‘Rivals’ right here.

7. A Teacher (2020)

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson play a married teacher and her student in a sexual relationship in the drama series ‘A Teacher.’ As attraction turns into obsession, the lovemaking scenes between Claire and Eric go from steamy to hardcore, with both Mara and Robinson not holding back from going all the way while ironically showing a kind of restraint that is underscored by the illicit nature of their affair. Perhaps, this is what makes the scenes so erotic, and we enjoy it though we judge ourselves for it. However, the questions posed are as follows: Are they in love? Or has Claire been abusing Eric all this time? To find out, you can stream ‘A Teacher’ here.

6. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

In Sophie Hyde’s sex comedy ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,’ Emma Thompson plays widow Nancy Stokes, who strips nude as she waits for an orgasm from Leo Grande, played by Daryl McCormack, the young sex worker she has hired after going through life without sexual pleasure. The movie is groundbreaking in terms of how it tackles the issue of an older woman wanting physical pleasure and how important it is to find it. The sex scenes aren’t explicit, but do provide what we are looking for. However, it is more about navigating the pleasure than experiencing it, which comes later, like in real life. You can watch ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ right here.

5. Pam & Tommy (2022)

Based on a Rolling Stone article, ‘Pam & Tommy’ is a biographical drama series that explores the marriage of model/actress/sex symbol Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with special focus on the tumultuous period when their sex tape got leaked. Naturally, we get to see what’s in the sex tape. The lovemaking scenes are more fun and rely on Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s performances as the two eccentric personalities go wild in bed, among other places. The explicit scenes showcasing nudity underscore the subtle absurdity of the lives of the two people while addressing Anderson’s reputation as a true-to-form sex symbol. You can watch the show here.

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-2025)

The story of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ as adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel, is set in a dystopian society that has turned selective and “fallen” women into baby-bearing concubines, AKA Handmaids, in the aftermath of the collapse of fertility rates, thanks to diseases and pollution. Such handmaids are used by the elites of totalitarian society to provide them with successors. The camera follows June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), who is turned into one such handmaid, and shows how she navigates the dark waters of the norms while looking for her husband and daughter.

The show has many lovemaking scenes, each of which carries a different meaning for June, and by extension, the viewers. June’s sex scenes with her lover Nick in Episode 5 of Season 1 and Episode 2 of Season 2 carry a sense of steaminess that showcases their attraction toward each other in an explicit and hardcore manner. June’s sex scene with her husband, Luke, in Episode 4 of Season 5 carries a thrill that serves as a premonition of what they are going to do afterwards in the show. It is sexy and turns you on just fine. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ can be watched here.

3. The Great (2020-2023)

Based on the life and times of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia, ‘The Great’ offers a gripping satirical blend of history and fiction, showcasing the politics that the royal society of the time experienced in almost all of its aspects. It is based on Tony McNamara’s play of the same name and offers many lovemaking scenes, especially between Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult, who play Catherine (before she was The Great) and Peter, czar of Russia, respectively. It’s royal, it’s steamy, and it’s almost erotic if not all the way. The best part is that you have an array of sex scenes to choose from and perhaps even learn from. ‘The Great’ can be streamed here.

2. Deep Water (2022)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas feature as a married couple who share a bizarre arrangement in Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller drama ‘Deep Water.’ Melinda (de Armas) can sleep with other guys while staying married to Vic (Affleck) and avoiding divorce for the sake of their daughter. Things take a dark turn when one of Melinda’s lovers is found dead, culminating in a shocking ending. The sex scenes in the movie are in bits and pieces, and while they do not culminate in a pleasurable release, they push pleasure to the limit, adding to the eroticism. It is almost like reaching orgasm but not having it, leaving you craving for more. You can watch the movie here.

1. Normal People (2020)

The series ‘Normal People’ explores themes of romance and intimacy while following Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), who are in love. Based on Sally Rooney’s novel, the show has sex as one of its core elements and thereby offers ample lovemaking scenes, which carry forward the plot while offering their unfiltered nature, something that helps the show remain true to the narrative. An intimacy coordinator was hired to help the actors perform and enhance the realism. Almost all episodes have lovemaking scenes that are explicit and steamy, earning ‘Normal People’ a spot in any lovemaking scenes list. The miniseries can be streamed here.

