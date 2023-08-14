Lupita Nyong’o Being Eyed for Tiana in ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly being eyed to play the protagonist Tiana in the live-action remake of ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ which is apparently in the early works at Disney. Set in New Orleans, Louisiana, the film revolves around Tiana, who aspires to open her own restaurant while working as a waitress day and night without a social life. Tiana is a highly intelligent, hardworking, and independent African American young woman who wishes to fulfill the dream she shared with her father, who died fighting World War I.

Nyong’o is known for her performance as Patsey in ’12 Years a Slave,’ which won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actress is the first Kenyan and Mexican actress to win an Oscar. She is also known for portraying Nakia in ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Adelaide Wilson/Red in Jordan Peele’s horror film ‘Us,’ and Nakku Harriet in Mira Nair’s ‘Queen of Katwe.’ Furthermore, Nyong’o lends her voice to Maz Kanata in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ and ‘Star Wars Forces of Destiny.’ The actress recently finished filming ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ a spin-off prequel to John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ films.

It is unknown whether any of the cast members of the 2009 original film will be a part of the live-action remake. Anika Noni Rose, who plays Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Dreamgirls,’ lends her voice to Tiana in the same. Keith David, who is known for playing General Kimsey in Michael Bay’s ‘Armageddon,’ lends his voice to Dr. Facilier, the major antagonist of the movie.

David recently revealed that he hasn’t been approached to play Dr. Facilier in the remake. “I’m not sure if this is true, but I do know that @Disney has not asked me to reprise the role of Dr. Facilier!” the actor shared. Bruno Campos (‘Nip/Tuck’) lends his voice to Prince Naveen as well. John Musker and Ron Clements (‘Moana,’ ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and ‘Aladdin.’) directed the original film.

The movie is only one of the several live-action remakes of Disney animated original films that are expected to come out in the upcoming years. The live-action remake of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ is currently in the filming stage. Disney is also apparently developing a live-action remake of ‘Tangled’ with ‘Midsommar’ star Florence Pugh eyed to play the protagonist Rapunzel. Meanwhile, ‘Snow White,’ starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is scheduled to release on March 22, 2024. We can expect Disney to finalize the casting of ‘The Princess and the Frog’ after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Read More: Best Disney Live-Action Movies