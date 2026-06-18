Melissa Leo and Lili Reinhart’s ‘The Mannequin’ Starts Filming in Ontario this Month

Melissa Leo and Lili Reinhart’s upcoming movie, ‘The Mannequin,’ will be filmed in North Bay, Ontario, between June 29 and July 31 this year. Sean Byrne is the writer and director. The thriller follows Charley (Reinhart), a determined Chicago cop and young mother, who moves her family to a small town in the hope of a safer future. But the promise of peace shatters when a series of violent abductions rips through the community. Partnering with Sadie, the town’s hardened Police Chief (Leo), haunted by her own past, Charley is pulled into a hunt for a predator whose brutality defies comprehension. As time runs out and the violence escalates, the two women risk everything to stop him before it’s too late.

Veteran actor Melissa Leo came to the spotlight with her performance as Detective Kay Howard in NBC’s ‘Homicide: Life on the Street.’ She has starred in movies like David O. Russell’s ‘The Fighter,’ Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Prisoners,’ Courtney Hunt’s ‘Frozen River,’ Babak Najafi’s ‘London Has Fallen,’ Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Equalizer’ and ‘The Equalizer 2,’ and most recently André Øvredal’s horror film ‘Passenger.’ Her upcoming projects include Josh Penn Soskin’s drama ‘The Rooster Prince,’ co-starring Shia LaBeouf, and Suzi Yoonessi’s comedy drama ‘Mother Wolf.’

Lili Reinhart is the star of The CW’s ‘Riverdale,’ having played Elizabeth “Betty” Cooper, one of the main characters of Archie Comics on which the show is based. The performance won her several accolades, including several Teen Choice Awards. You may have also spotted her in ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘Forbidden Fruits,’ ‘American Sweatshop,’ ‘Hustlers,’ and ‘Chemical Hearts.’ We will next see her alongside Tom Bateman in the Prime Video rom-com ‘The Love Hypothesis,’ which will be released on September 23, 2026.

Sean Byrne’s directorial credits include the thriller movie ‘Dangerous Animals,’ the horror flick ‘The Devil’s Candy,’ and the crime drama ‘The Loved Ones.’

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