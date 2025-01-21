Mitch Belew: Where is the Westside Little League Coach Now?

Ty Roberts’ biographical drama film ‘You Gotta Believe’ chronicles how the Westside Little League baseball team prepares to win the World Series for Bobby Ratliff, who suffers from skin cancer. The players are mainly trained by Bobby and Coach Jon Kelly, who are highly soft-spoken. They welcome Mitch Belew to the coaching staff to toughen the kids up. As a former Marine drill sergeant, he involves the players, including his son, Mitchell Belew, in rigorous practice sessions. In reality, as the movie depicts, Belew was an integral part of the team that impressed the country with their performance in the 2002 Little League World Series!

Mitch Belew is a Beloved Grandfather Today

Mitch Belew coached the Westside Little League baseball team in 2002 while raising a family that included his three children, Mitchell, Meredeth, and Charley. Since then, as time passed, he witnessed his three kids grow up, build their lives, and raise their own families. More than two decades after the historical World Series campaign, he still lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with his better half, Margie. They continue to be surrounded by Mitchell, Meredeth, and Charley, who live in the same city, not far away from their endearing father and mother.

After coaching Mitchell for a while, Belew remains connected to baseball through his grandson, Hudson. He was fortunate enough to proudly watch the kid score runs for the Westside Little League team, which he once coached to a remarkable height. When Hudson is not on the field, Belew joins him and the other grandchildren to support the Texas Longhorns, wearing their iconic jersey. Like how the passion for the sport inspired a group of kids to aim for the World Series in 2002 together, baseball once again unites people from varying generations in the Belew household.

Belew and Margie often celebrate holidays with their family. When the grandchildren are around, they let the kids cover them in Christmas lights, raising the spirit in the household. He also prefers to swing a golf club when he is cherishing a vacation at the beach with his children and grandchildren. Belew and Margie’s family also included two canine companions immensely adored by them. Unfortunately, both of them crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2022, leaving behind several heartwarming memories.

Mitch Belew Relived Several Memories Because of You Gotta Believe

The production and subsequent release of ‘You Gotta Believe’ affected Mitch Belew in many ways. When the film was in development, in April 2022, the 2002 Westside Little League baseball team reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their campaign. Belew was able to meet the players once again and spend time with them. The gathering was only the first of many. The team, along with him and Coach Jon Kelly, returned to the Westside Little League baseball field to play the sport together. When the movie premiered in August 2024, Belew attended the occasion with his family.

In August 2024, the cast members of ‘You Gotta Believe’ and their characters’ real-life counters, along with their families, gathered together for a baseball match. Belew attended the same with his children and grandchildren and spent time with performers like Luke Wilson, who plays Bobby Ratliff in the biopic. “A big thank you to all of the actors and their families that made this wonderful weekend possible. I got to be 45 again! Fort Worth loves you!” he shared about the remarkable day. Belew’s love for baseball hasn’t died one bit, even after two decades. The difference now is that the beneficiaries of the same are his grandchildren rather than his children.

