Movie Adaptation of Case 63 in Development at Netflix

The movie adaptation of Spotify’s science fiction podcast ‘Case 63’ is currently in development at Netflix. Produced by Gimlet Media and FortySix, the podcast revolves around the therapy sessions of Peter Roiter, a 39-year-old man from Essex claiming to be a time traveler from 2062. The main narrative is set in late 2022 as Peter, also known as the eponymous Case 63, is interviewed by Dr. Eliza Beatrix Knight, a 38-year-old psychiatrist from New York.

The podcast stars the voices of Oscar Isaac as Peter and Julianne Moore as Dr. Knight. The voice cast also includes Dariush Kashani as physicist Dr. Devash Patel, Pooya Mohseni as chief of psychiatry Dr. Alex Rizzolatti, Kelly AuCoin as Dr. Julian Silva, Zoe Winters as Marie Baker, and Alfredo Narciso as FBI Special Agent Ian Swift. It is unclear whether these actors will be part of the movie adaptation.

‘Case 63’ is an English-language show based on the Spanish-language podcast ‘Caso 63.’ Produced by Gimlet Media in Santiago, Chile, the original was an immense hit for Spotify, becoming the most-listened-to show in Latin America on the platform. It also has the distinction of being the first Gimlet Media production to be adapted into other languages. Besides ‘Case 63,’ there are also ‘Paciente 63’ in Brazilian Portuguese in Brazil and ‘Virus 2062’ in Hindi in India.

Julio Rojas, the creator and writer of the original, is also credited for writing and creating the English adaptation. Mimi O’Donnell serves as the director of the English rendition, which was an adaptation by Mara Vélez Meléndez. The English-language podcast has 10 episodes of about 11-minute runtime, released together on Spotify on October 25, 2022. Isaac and Moore serve as executive producers on the series. Isaac previously worked with Gimlet on the 2016 scripted psychological thriller podcast ‘Homecoming.’

‘Case 63’ went on to become a big hit following its release. The original has 30 episodes spanning three seasons. Speculating on the possibility of future seasons of the English adaptation, Moore told Vanity Fair, “The plan is that it continues,” adding, “It was such a fun, creative experience. It’s something I want to do again.”

It is unknown in what capacity, if at all, Rojas will be involved in the upcoming movie adaptation of ‘Case 63.’ He is currently working on the romantic comedy ‘Detras de ti’ or ‘I Got Your Back’ (working title), the biopic ‘El Principe Rojo,’ and Sci-fi thriller ‘La Torca del Diablo.’

One of the most versatile actors of his generation, Isaac is known for portraying Joseph in the biblical drama ‘The Nativity Story,’ East Timorese political leader José Ramos-Horta in ‘ Balibo,’ Poe Dameron in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, Duke Leto Atreides in ‘Dune,’ Jonathan Levy in ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ and Moon Knight MCU series ‘Moon Knight.’ He received Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for the 2015 miniseries ‘Show Me a Hero.’

In a career spanning over four decades, Moore has appeared in both blockbusters and indie films. She plays Maude Lebowski in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ Linda Partridge in ‘Magnolia,’ Laura Brown in ‘The Hours,’ Emily Weaver in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love,’ President Alma Coin in the ‘Hunger Games’ series, and Nancy Donovan in ’30 Rock.’ Moore won an Academy Award for Best Actress for the 2014 drama ‘Still Alice.’

It is still not clear whether the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes will impact the production of the movie adaptation of ‘Case 63.’ We can expect more updates on that, along with casting and production, in the coming months.

Read More: Case 63 Ending, Explained: How Does Dr. Eliza End Up in 2012?