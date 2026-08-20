12 Movies Like Fight Club on Netflix Right Now

‘Fight Club’ follows an office worker (Edward Norton) whose monotonous life is consumed by insomnia and dissatisfaction. He finds temporary relief by attending support groups until his routine changes after meeting Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter), whose presence disrupts his unusual coping mechanism. His life takes another turn when he encounters Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a charismatic soapmaker who embodies everything he believes he is not. After the two begin fighting for fun, their encounters evolve into an underground fight club where men gather to escape the frustrations of modern life.

As the group attracts more followers and its activities expand, the narrator becomes increasingly uncomfortable with what it has become. His growing confusion about Tyler’s identity, the club’s true purpose, and the direction of his own life pushes him into a dangerous struggle to understand what is happening around him. Directed by David Fincher and based on Chuck Palahniuk’s eponymous novel, the psychological thriller drama film is a pop culture phenomenon that sheds light on the social, political, economic, and cultural realities of the modern world. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Fight Club,’ explore relevant themes, feature layered characters, and depict the complexities of the human mind.

12. The Discovery (2017)

Charlie McDowell steers ‘The Discovery,’ which takes place in a world transformed by proof that life continues after death. The revelation, made by scientist Dr. Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford), triggers suicides as people become convinced that death offers another beginning. Two years later, Thomas’s estranged son Will (Jason Segel) arrives at his father’s isolated research compound, where he encounters Isla (Rooney Mara), a troubled woman carrying the grief of losing her young son. After Will finds Isla attempting to take her own life, he intervenes and brings her back to the estate.

As Will becomes more involved with his father’s work and Isla, questions surrounding death, consciousness, and the possibility of another existence begin to reshape their beliefs. ‘The Discovery’ connects with ‘Fight Club’ through its characters questioning whether the life they are currently living is meaningful enough. While ‘Fight Club’ channels dissatisfaction into rebellion against modern routines, ‘The Discovery’ presents a world where people begin questioning the value of life itself after learning that another existence may be possible. Enjoy the romantic sci-fi film here.

11. Spiderhead (2022)

‘Spiderhead’ is the tale of Jeff (Miles Teller), a prisoner who agrees to participate in experimental drug trials inside a futuristic facility in exchange for a reduced sentence. Under the supervision of Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates are fitted with devices that allow their emotional responses and behavior to be chemically manipulated. As Jeff grows closer to fellow prisoner Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), he becomes increasingly suspicious of the experiments and their intentions. What initially appears to be an opportunity for inmates to improve their circumstances gradually reveals a disturbing system of control. While Jeff uncovers more about what is happening inside the facility, he is forced to challenge Abnesti’s authority and fight to regain control over his own mind and soul.

Brought to life by Joseph Kosinski, the psychological sci-fi thriller film is based on George Saunders’ short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead.’ Both ‘Spiderhead’ and ‘Fight Club’ center on characters who eventually refuse to remain passive within systems controlling their lives. Jeff fights to regain authority over his own mind, while the unnamed office worker becomes increasingly drawn toward Tyler’s rejection of conventional expectations. Watch it on Netflix.

10. Fair Play (2023)

‘Fair Play’ centers on Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich), a couple whose private relationship exists alongside their demanding careers at the same company. Their carefully maintained balance begins to fracture when Emily unexpectedly advances professionally into a position Luke had assumed would be his. The promotion changes the power dynamic between them, bringing previously buried insecurities and competitiveness to the surface.

What begins as disappointment over a career setback gradually contaminates their relationship, as professional ambition affects intimacy, trust, and mutual respect, turning the relationship into a battleground where control becomes necessary. Crafted by Chloe Domont, the psychological thriller film, akin to ‘Fight Club,’ examines the dangers of the corporate world and the systemic issues it brings. The films also examine how a man’s sense of identity undergoes turbulence when his perceived status or role is challenged. It is streaming here.

9. The Perfection (2018)

‘The Perfection’ is a Richard Shepard directorial that deals with Charlotte Willmore (Allison Williams), a cello prodigy who abandons her promising career to care for her dying mother. Years later, she reconnects with Elizabeth Wells (Logan Browning), the talented musician who has taken her place at the elite academy Charlotte once attended. The two quickly form a close connection and eventually travel together, but their relationship devolves into manipulation and psychological torment.

Their experiences gradually expose unresolved tensions surrounding the academy and its powerful mentor, Anton (Steven Weber), revealing that Charlotte and Elizabeth are connected by far more than their shared musical background. When buried secrets begin to surface, the two women must find a way to overcome their ordeal. The psychological horror thriller film explores obsession, manipulation, identity, control, and the broader purpose of life, much like ‘Fight Club.’ Access it on Netflix.

8. The Guilty (2021)

‘The Guilty’ tells the story of Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), a troubled LAPD officer temporarily working as a 911 dispatcher after being removed from field duty for mysterious reasons. During a tense morning at the call center, Joe answers a call from a frightened woman who appears to have been abducted. Unable to intervene physically, he begins using the limited information available to locate her and understand what has happened. When the situation grows more urgent, Joe becomes increasingly consumed by the case, making a series of calls in an attempt to bring the woman to safety. But the more he investigates, the less certain he becomes about what is actually happening.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the psychological crime thriller film is a remake of the eponymous Danish film. ‘The Guilty’ and ‘Fight Club’ follow protagonists whose understanding of themselves and their surroundings becomes unstable. Joe’s attempt to solve a crisis gradually forces him to confront uncomfortable realities, while the unnamed worker’s increasingly fractured perception becomes central to his struggle with identity. The movie is available here.

7. Fractured (2019)

‘Fractured’ chronicles the experiences of Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington), whose family road trip takes a disturbing turn when his daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) is injured at a highway rest stop. After rushing her to a hospital with his wife, Joanne (Lily Rabe), Ray loses consciousness from exhaustion. When he wakes, both of them appear to have vanished, and the hospital staff insists they were never there. Ray begins searching the facility for evidence of his family’s whereabouts. As his desperation grows, the hospital’s maze of corridors becomes the setting for an increasingly disturbing mystery, forcing Ray to question the people around him and his own understanding of what happened.

‘Fractured’ is thematically linked to ‘Fight Club’ through its intricate exploration of reality, perception, institutions, and flawed individuals. The stories place their characters in situations where their attempts to regain control only lead them deeper into confusion. Shaped by Brad Anderson’s directorial vision, the psychological thriller film is streaming on Netflix.

6. The Platform (2019)

Helmed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, ‘The Platform’ or ‘El hoyo’ is a Spanish sci-fi thriller film that introduces a man named Goreng (Iván Massagué). He is trapped inside a vertical prison where fellow inmates are periodically moved between floors and forced to survive on whatever food remains from those above them. A platform carrying a lavish feast descends through the facility, creating a brutal hierarchy in which those at the top consume freely while people below are left starving. As Goreng experiences different levels of the tower, he sees how quickly desperation turns prisoners against one another.

Instead of accepting the system, he begins searching for a way to disrupt its rules and force those inside to confront the consequences of their greed. ‘The Platform’ strongly connects with ‘Fight Club’ through its critique of systems that reduce people to predetermined roles in controlled environments. Goreng confronts a prison structure built around inequality, while the unnamed worker becomes increasingly hostile toward the social and economic structures that leave him feeling empty and powerless. The movie can be watched here.

5. It’s What’s Inside (2024)

‘It’s What’s Inside’ brings a group of college friends together at Reuben’s (Devon Terrell) family home before his wedding, but their reunion takes a bizarre turn when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious device. Shelby (Brittany O’Grady), Cyrus (James Morosini), Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Brooke (Reina Hardesty), and Maya (Nina Bloomgarden) agree to try a game that allows them to temporarily exchange bodies.

What begins as an amusing experiment quickly becomes disturbing as hidden attractions, resentments, secrets, and insecurities emerge. As the friends struggle to keep track of who is inhabiting which body, their relationships begin to unravel. The sci-fi comedy-horror film examines identity, the gap between how people present themselves to the world, and what lies beneath the soul, much like ‘Fight Club’ does in a different setting. Written and directed by Greg Jardin, it can be found on Netflix.

4. The Killer (2023)

‘The Killer’ is narrated through the perspective of an unnamed professional assassin (Michael Fassbender) whose carefully controlled world collapses after a job goes wrong. Normally defined by precision and emotional detachment, he suddenly finds himself targeted by the very people who employed him. Forced to traverse different countries, the killer begins pursuing those responsible while attempting to stay ahead of the ones hunting him. As the operation becomes personal, the effort to protect himself turns into a relentless campaign, forcing him to confront the limits of his morality.

Along the lines of ‘Fight Club,’ filmmaker David Fincher’s directorial sensibilities, visual style, and character development shine through in the movie. The narratives feature characters whose carefully constructed lives collapse, forcing them into unpredictable territory. Based on Alexis Nolent’s eponymous French graphic novel series, the action thriller film is accessible on Netflix.

3. Nightcrawler (2014)

Penned and crafted by Dan Gilroy, ‘Nightcrawler’ revolves around Louis Bloom, AKA Lou (Jake Gyllenhaal), a directionless loner who discovers a business opportunity that comes from filming violent incidents around LA. After witnessing freelance cameraman Joe Loder (Bill Paxton) record a crash for TV, Lou buys a camera and a police scanner and begins chasing down crime scenes himself. His footage attracts the attention of news producer Nina Romina (Rene Russo), while Lou recruits Rick (Riz Ahmed) to help him cover more ground.

Lou quickly realizes that sensational images get higher prices, and his ambition pushes him to manipulate situations and cross ethical boundaries to reach his goals, leading to utter chaos. The psychological crime thriller film explores ambition, exploitation, and moral corruption, akin to ‘Fight Club.’ Lou treats morality as an obstacle to professional success, while the unnamed office worker becomes increasingly drawn toward Tyler’s rejection of social expectations. You may stream it here.

2. Memento (2000)

‘Memento’ follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), an insurance investigator unable to form new memories after a traumatic attack that also left his wife dead. Determined to find her killer, Leonard constructs a system of photographs, notes, and tattoos to preserve information his memory cannot retain. His investigation repeatedly brings him into contact with Teddy (Joe Pantoliano) and Natalie (Carrie-Anne Moss), though Leonard cannot remember whether either is trustworthy. As he pieces together fragments of information, the boundaries between truth, manipulation, and his own assumptions become increasingly uncertain.

Written and brought to life by Christopher Nolan, the psychological thriller film is based on Jonathan Nolan’s short story ‘Memento Mori.’ The narrative is linked to ‘Fight Club’ through its protagonist’s unstable relationship with his own identity and reality. Leonard cannot rely on memory to understand himself or his circumstances, while the unnamed office worker gradually discovers that his understanding of his identity is deeply compromised by strange elements. You can find it on Netflix.

1. Rebirth (2016)

‘Rebirth’ is a Karl Mueller directorial that depicts the experiences of Kyle (Fran Kranz), a suburban family man whose predictable white-collar life is upended when his old college friend Zack (Adam Goldberg) suddenly reappears. Zack enthusiastically introduces Kyle to Rebirth, an unconventional self-actualization program that promises to transform its participants. Curious, Kyle agrees to attend a weekend retreat and surrenders his phone and other possessions as part of the experience. What begins as an opportunity for personal growth quickly becomes an unsettling descent into manipulation.

Cut off from his normal life, Kyle finds himself navigating a bizarre environment where the line between self-discovery and psychological control becomes increasingly unclear, and he must find a way out. ‘Rebirth’ and ‘Fight Club’ examine the appeal and danger of radical self-transformation, while also exploring how surrendering oneself to an idea can lead to manipulation and chaos. The psychological thriller film is available here.

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