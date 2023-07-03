8 Movies Like Monster Trucks You Must See

A strange turn of events that leads to an unlikely friendship; ‘Monster Trucks’ follows the story of Tripp, a high school senior who decides to build a monster truck from scraps and pieces. However, when an accident in a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a subterranean creature into Tripp’s truck, a number of hilarious and heartwarming situations follow. However, danger lurks closely as the high school senior tries to start anew with his friend and get away from his town. Released in 2016, the film is directed by Chris Wedge.

The movie features compelling performances by Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, Barry Pepper and Holt McCallany. An evocation of empathy, compassion and friendship, the movie follows a boy-meets-creature adventure. ‘Monster Trucks’ also offers undertones of regulations that destroy environmental creatures. So, if you are equally enthralled by vehicular mayhem, here is a list of similar adventure comedy movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘Monster Trucks’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Love Bug (1969)

The movie revolves around a race car driver Jim Douglas and his mechanic bestfriend Tennessee Steinmetz. When the duo chance upon a white Volkswagen Beetle that has a mind and a spirit of its own, the friends find themselves on the precipice of greatness. As they use their car Herbie to become the talk of the racing circuit, they find that displeasing elements soon follow, leaving the two friends at odds with each other. Directed by Robert Stevenson, this cult classic features performances by Dean Jones and Buddy Hackett. Much like Tripp and Meredith, who find themselves navigating the charming whims of a subterranean creature, the protagonists in ‘The Love Bug’ also follow a story of friendship and love further compounded by a mysterious vehicle.

7. Creature from the Blue Lagoon (1954)

Like the unscrupulous amphibian in ‘Monster Trucks,’ ‘Creature from the Blue Lagoon’ also follows a similar storyline. When several scientists embark on an expedition and discover a prehistoric half-man, half-amphibious reptile in the legendary Black Lagoon, the group takes swift measures to capture the creature. Helmed by Jack Arnold, this ‘50s classic also follows the tale of a misunderstood and hapless creature who becomes the center of dangerous events. So, if you enjoyed the commentary of empathy, love and friendship in ‘Monster Trucks,’ then you’ll find this story equally riveting for its sci-fi and horror elements.

6. Amélie (2001)

While the movie may not include any creatures with a talent for speed and chaos, ‘Amélie’ by director Jean-Pierre Jeunet does embody a magical world of fantasy that is further strengthened by the exploration of dreams and imagination. The movie follows the story of Amélie, a girl who had a repressive childhood due to her father’s mistaken concerns about a heart defect. Having lived a life without any real-life contact, Amélie now wants to experience everything. As she embarks on a life of mesmerizing reality, the lines between compassion and loneliness are vastly explored. So, if you enjoyed the awe and amazement that was brought on by the subterranean creature in ‘Monster Trucks,’ then you’ll find yourself enamored by the fantastical world of dreams and magical realism as well.

5. Warm Bodies (2013)

In this tale of implausible friendship, the story follows suit in a post-apocalyptic America, where those that have survived live in a city of walls separating them from zombies. When R, a zombie, meets Julie, he feels a surge of protection, and the two find themselves warped in a strange friendship. A take on humanity, love and redemption, ‘Warm Bodies’ represents that no one is beyond empathy and compassion. So, if you enjoyed Tripps’ quirky methods to protect his mischievous friend, then you’ll find the strange yet captivating developments in ‘Warm Bodies’ featuring Nicholas Hoult, Tessa Palmer and Dave Franco equally fascinating.

4. Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Led by Lindsay Lohan, this movie is the final installment in the Herbie series. The movie follows in a similar vein of life-changing elements as seen in ‘Monster Trucks.’ When Maggie Peyton is handed a little Volkswagen Beetle in the junkyard as a graduation present, little does she realize that taking the car named Herbie will change her entire life. Just like Creech’s mischievous antics, Herbie is also self-aware and has a mind of its own. The movie features similar parallels as Creech and Herbie take Tripp and Maggie on an enchanting journey. So, if you enjoyed the unique and unlikely friendship between Tripp and Creech, then you’ll find director Angela Robinson’s ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’ just as intriguing.

3. Gremlins (1984)

This cult classic follows the story of a gadget salesman who tries to look for a unique gift for his son for Christmas. When he chances upon a strange contraption in Chinatown, the shopkeeper reluctantly sells it to him but warns him of three significant rules that he shouldn’t break. However, when the rules are broken, the strange creature named Gizmo starts spawning other creatures into small destructive monsters. Directed by Joe Dante, ‘Gremlins’ also dives into the exploration of the inexplicable. So, if you enjoyed the exploration of speed and mayhem in ‘Monster Trucks,’ then you’ll find the disaster unleashed by Gremlins equally entertaining.

2. The Goonies (1985)

The story follows a band of young misfits who embark on a journey to save their homes from foreclosure. When they end up finding an old pirate map in the attic, they decide to follow the direction and find themselves in an underground cavern in search of a lost treasure. As they chance upon creatures and dangerous obstacles, a number of comical situations follow. Much like Tripps, who tries to save Creech from evil and greed, ‘The Goonies’ also follows a courageous story centered on friendship and an effort to alleviate the bad.

4. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

An emblem of boy-meets-creature, ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ follows the story of a gentle alien who is stranded on Earth. However, when a young boy named Elliot happens to discover the extraterrestrial creature, he ends up welcoming him into his house, where the children decide to conceal the benign alien from the powers that be. However, a dire situation soon follows when the government begins to intervene. Much like Tripps’ resolve to protect Creech from the greedy, cruel and ambitious people of Terravex Energy, ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ also follows a poignant tale of friendship and empathy.

